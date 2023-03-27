FRANKTON — The Frankton track team had not had a home meet in four years, and it had been over 20 years since a dual was contested at the new high school home of Otis Cress Field.
Monday, the Eagles opened their regular outdoor season in their own backyard and did so in style, sweeping past Madison County championship favorite Pendleton Heights, 72.5-50.5 in the boys meet and 62-58 on the girls side.
Frankton coach Andre Lo said this sweep of the Arabians should give his athletes confidence going forward but warned Pendleton Heights — just back from spring break — will be a much more formidable foe when the county championship is contested at Madison-Grant on April 14.
“Pendleton is going to be so much better in a couple weeks. This wasn’t the real Pendleton,” Lo said. “But when you beat somebody, you can’t say you aren’t good enough to beat them. We’re going to have to be way better in a couple weeks.”
One of his top performers Monday was multi-talented senior Sydney Duncan who, like many athletes in the sport, crosses over from field to track events during most meets. What makes Duncan unique is she is one of the best in the throwing events and is also a gifted sprinter.
Monday, she collected blue ribbons in the shot put, discus and as the leadoff runner in the 400-meter relay and added a red ribbon in the 100-meter dash, edged by PH freshman Addison Stanley by just 0.46 of a second. The commonality between two very different disciplines, according to Lo, is explosion.
“That’s one reason she throws so well is that explosiveness,” he said. “She’s also a super hard worker in the classroom, in the weight room and in workouts. She’s one of those who deserves what she gets. She’s just a beast in the weight room, and I think that helps with both.”
Duncan agrees. She said adding more sprinting work to her already strong weight room work ethic has been key, making it easier for her to remain focused on both areas.
“I kind of just try to push myself. There’s not a lot of people out there that I can look up to that both throw and sprint,” she said. “Every day is a lifting day of some sort.
“I’ll do a lot of short sprints at the beginning of the day to work on my explosiveness.”
Already the owner of the school record in the shot put at 41-foot-11, she has her eye on another record at the county level. Anderson's Malena Higgins set the Madison County championship record at last year’s meet at 41-0, the first girls competitor to exceed 40 feet.
Duncan proved again Monday — on a chilly night that did not lend itself to great distances or times — she is perfectly capable of knocking Higgins from the record books.
“I’m really looking forward to possibly being able to have the county record this year,” she said. “I’m really excited about that. I’m right there.”
Along with Eva Bott, Skyler Drake and Bella Dean, Duncan’s 400 relay team won with a time of 53.72 and is closing in on the school record.
Dean also took both the 100 and 300 hurdles for Frankton while Thaiden Alexander was an Eagles winner in the 110 and 300 hurdles. Dean and runner-up Bott each ran personal best times in the 100 hurdles, 16.12 and 18.63 respectively.
“Both girls were just a second off their PRs in the 300, and it wasn’t a great night to run it,” Lo said. “Thaiden is doing really well. We have a couple technical things to work on.”
Sophomore Ava Jarrell sat out the 800 meters, an event in which she qualified for the 2022 state finals, but she still had a great night. She passed Frankton’s Evelyn Croy on the homestretch to take the 400 meters and was part of two relay wins for the Arabians. Saturday, she bettered her own personal best in the 3,200 meters by a whopping 32 seconds but is resting up for a second meet later in the week.
PH coach William Coggins said Stanley’s early success is not a shock. In addition to beating Duncan in the 100, she also won the 200 meters and was part of the winning 1,600 relay team.
“She ran really well in middle school, so we kind of expected her to come in and do what she is doing right now,” Coggins said. “I wouldn’t say she’s surprising us. She’s one of the hardest workers on our team. She has a great attitude. She’s going to be really fun to watch.”
Junior Layne Richardson was a three-time winner for the Arabians, taking first in the 100 and 200 meters as well as in the long jump with a leap of 19-1, bettering Frankton’s Isaiah Malone by one inch. That was not the only narrow victory for Richardson, who edged teammate Keegan Gephart by .04 in the 100 and by .95 in the 200.
“(Richardson) is probably going to be our top sprinter. He and Keegan will probably compete for that all season,” Coggins said. “He ran really well in the 200, running 23 (seconds) in this weather. Yeah, he’s off to a great start.”
Other winners for the Eagles boys were Reid Bott (discus), Garek Ellis (shot put), Ashtin Sigler (high jump), three relay teams (3,200, 400, and 1,600), and Hunter Smith (3,200). For the girls, Bott (high jump) and Drake (long jump) were also victorious.
For Pendleton Heights, Andrew Blake and Jaycee Thurman each won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter races and the girls 3,200 relay team also finished with blue ribbons.
Both schools will compete again Wednesday, with the Eagles staying home to face another county rival from Lapel while the Arabians will have their home opener at John Broughton Field against Fishers.