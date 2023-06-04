BLOOMINGTON — Frankton senior Sydney Duncan followed up her sectional and regional championships with a podium finish in the shot put Saturday evening to highlight area efforts at the IHSAA State Track and Field Championships.
After qualifying for the finals, Duncan’s first heave of 42-foot-0.5 proved to be her best effort and earned her All-State status with an eighth-place finish.
Hadley Lucas of Bloomington North took the top prize with a distance of 49-5 while Duncan was just 3.5 inches back of seventh place.
Also Saturday, Anderson senior Zoe Allen failed to qualify for the finals in the 100-meter hurdles but recorded the 11th-best time of the day in her preliminary effort after entering the competition seeded 14th overall. Her prelims time of 14.98 placed her on the outside looking in for one of the nine finals qualifiers but was the fastest time ever run in program history.
Allen qualified for the state meet by placing first at the Pendleton Heights sectional and was runner-up at the Pike regional.
Pendleton Heights sophomore Ava Jarrell qualified with a third-place finish in the 1,600 meters at regional after winning the sectional championship, but her time of 5:05.49 put her in 12th place Saturday night.
The only area male qualifier, Lapel junior Cameron Smith improved on his pre-race seeding by four spots to place 21st after passing four runners on his final lap of the 3,200-meter run Friday evening.
The sectional champ and regional runner-up, Smith held steady through the first seven laps before running his fastest split on the eighth lap at 1:08.574 for a final time of 9:38.951.
“I knew going in that I wasn’t one of the superstars of the race to go and win, so I wasn’t going to psych myself out,” Smith said. “Keeping myself grounded definitely helped.”
He hoped for a better finish, but the strategy of finishing strong was effective.
“I don’t think I ran my best race, so I wish I had done better in that department,” he said. “But at the end of the day, I made it down here, so I can’t complain.”
“We had a plan, and we were adamant that we would run within ourselves,” Lapel distance coach Daniel Combs said. “Some kids come down here and try to do something they’ve never done, and ultimately it doesn’t go very well for them. We wanted to avoid that. He was a little disappointed, but I told him he didn’t run a terrible race, and he beat some kids, some really good runners.”
Both Jarrell and Smith were two-time state qualifiers this year after advancing to the cross country state finals in the fall.