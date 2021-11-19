LAPEL — Friday night’s girls basketball game between Frankton and Lapel created separation between the school system rivals, not only for this young season but much longer than that.
Both teams went into Friday’s clash 3-0, and over the previous 15 years, the Eagles and Bulldogs have beaten each other 15 times.
This time, Class 2A No. 6 Frankton ran off with a 58-41 decision, as the Eagles hounded the Bulldogs defensively and in turn created a number of easy baskets.
Lauryn Bates paced the winners with 19 points, four rebounds and three assists, and was 9-of-10 from the foul line.
The main difference was the second quarter, when Frankton outscored Lapel 17-4 after the Eagles had clung to a 14-13 lead after one period. Frankton allowed only seven shot attempts to the Bulldogs (who made one) and did not turn the ball over in period 2.
“I’m really ecstatic about that,” Eagles’ coach Stephan Hamaker said “That’s one thing we preach, don’t pass the ball just to pass the ball and pass with a purpose. I’m ecstatic that we’re under double digits for the game with that.”
Frankton relinquished the ball just nine times versus 20 for Lapel, and the Eagles’ defense was responsible for about half their 20 made baskets (in 46 attempts).
“Our defense was right where we wanted it to be,” Hamaker said. “We spend a lot of time in practice working defensive drills and making sure we’re in the right position, no matter what a team what is throwing at us, and I couldn’t be any happier.”
Bella Dean had four steals and Cagney Utterback three for Frankton, which went in averaging 32 points allowed.
The Eagles also held the Bulldogs to under 3 % from the floor (10-of-34) and 4-for-17 from 3-point range.
That was largely because Frankton took away Lapel inside players Ashlynn Allman and AnnaLee Stow, both of whom averaged in double figures. Allman got three fouls in the first half and another in the third quarter and finished with seven points, while Stow was shut out.
Frankton extended the lead to 37-18 midway through the third quarter, then the Bulldogs went on an 11-2 run at the end of the period.
Lapel was again within 10 (45-35) with just over four minutes to go, but the Eagles ran off nine straight points and sealed it.
Emma Sperry contributed 11 points to Frankton, and Dean and Bailee Webb both scored eight.
The Eagles went 20-of-46 from the field (43.5%) and 16-for-21 at the line (76.2%).
“This is the sign of a true mentally tough team to be able to step up to the free-throw line in a hostile environment against a big opponent, because we know Lapel looks forward to this game like we look forward to this game,” Hamaker said.
Lapel got 14 points from Deannaya Haseman (including three 3-pointers) and 10 along with four assists from Kerith Renihan, both guards.
“The first quarter and third quarter, we can hang, and it’s not a problem,” Lapel coach Zach Newby said. “(Frankton’s) an experienced team and they run their stuff very well and all their kids understand time, score and situation. We’ll get there, but we’re just not there yet”.
Frankton faces another Madison County rival tonight, at Pendleton Heights. Lapel visits Guerin Catholic Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.