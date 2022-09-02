FRANKTON — Freshman Nate Luzadder scored the first four touchdowns of his high school career, and Austin Nunley scored three times in three different ways as Frankton opened Central Indiana Conference play in record fashion with an 84-12 rout of Elwood.
Frankton (2-1, 1-0 CIC) has won seven in a row against Elwood (0-3, 0-1) and improved to 15-13 all-time versus the Panthers. This is the first time the Eagles have won two of their first three games since 2018, when they finished 3-8.
Luzadder opened the scoring with a 9-yard run off the opening drive for the Eagles, who never trailed. He added scoring runs of 6, 15, and 11 yards in the first half as the Eagles went to intermission with 70 points on the board, a school record for points in one half of football.
“That’s always our goal is to get that clock running, and if (the opponent) doesn’t have the ball, they can’t score,” head coach Mark Luzadder said. “(Nate) understands the game better than I ever did as a freshman. That goes to his love of the game. He hears that ‘daddy ball’ all year long, but he does what it takes.”
Junior Crew Farrell had a big first half as well for the Eagles, rushing for 148 yards on eight carries, including a 46-yard scoring run in the second quarter.
To start his night, Nunley hauled in a 25-yard scoring pass from Gage Rastetter in the first quarter, reaching back with one hand to haul it in against good coverage.
“As soon as I went up, I felt it going to my left -- my dominant side -- and my left hand is my best catching hand,” Nunley said. “I can pull it in when I need to.”
On back-to-back plays separated by just 11 seconds, he scored twice in the second quarter on a 45-yard punt return and a 25-yard interception return.
“He’s just a natural athlete that understands the game and puts himself in good position to make those plays,” Coach Luzadder said. “He’s a very gifted football player. If they’re going to put the ball near him, he’s going to do what he can to take it away and take it to the house.”
Nunley fielded the punt in traffic, and -- while the coaches would prefer a fair catch in that situation -- everyone wearing red was happy with the result.
“He’s one that will roll the dice, but when it works, it works,” Coach Luzadder said.
“I did get a little yelled at for that one,” Nunley said. “I just wanted to run one back.”
Rastetter was an efficient 4-of-5 for 122 yards and three touchdowns.
Aside from two big plays in the first quarter, the Eagles' defense shut down the Panthers' offense. Jay Mullins scored on a 69-yard run, and Caleb La Mar added a 52-yard gallop late in the first quarter that cut the lead to 21-12 before the Eagles reeled off 49 straight points to close out the half.
“We started getting better last year on defense, and we kept saying we have to have a defense that can stop those plays so we have a chance to win championships,” Coach Luzadder said. “We’re definitely getting there. Kids have bought into flying to the ball and causing turnovers.”
Garek Ellis recorded 3 sacks and recovered a fumble while Dillon Pratt and Hunter Branham had 2 sacks each for Frankton.
Carson Ward and Tommy Russell added Frankton scoring runs in the second half while Colson Falink was a perfect 14-for-14 on extra-point attempts.
Frankton will look for a 2-0 CIC start next week when it travels to Eastbrook -- coming off a 35-0 loss to Oak Hill -- while Elwood hosts Alexandria (2-1, 1-0) for “Champions Night.” The Panthers will honor previous Elwood greats and will name portions of their field for Logan Church, Kevin Frye and David Tunnell.