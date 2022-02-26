INDIANAPOLIS — The Frankton girls basketball team had already ascended to new heights in 2022 and continued to raise the bar for future players to reach.
But Saturday, the Eagles did not have enough air under their wings to lift them the one final step to the one accomplishment they are missing.
Amber Tretter was unstoppable for Forest Park in Saturday’s Class 2A state championship game, leading all players with 22 points and 17 rebounds as the Rangers ended Frankton’s second trip to the finals in three years with a 52-44 win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The Eagles ended the season at 23-6 — matching the program record for wins in a season — and as 2A runners-up for the second time in three years. It was the program’s first state finals appearance since 2000 and the first championship for Forest Park (26-3).
Although the game and the final score were much closer than the 70-28 defeat to Linton-Stockton two years ago, the reddened eyes and tear-soaked faces of the players reveal a team no less disappointed with coming up short. But a defiant coach refused to be anything but proud of the accomplishments of his team once again.
“They left it all out there today,” Frankton coach Stephan Hamaker said. “I thought the game plan was good, but it really came down to (Forest Park’s) length that gave us too many issues. Their length altered shots — they didn’t get a ton of blocks -— and changed our shots just enough. They could close our gaps so quickly.”
Tretter did the Rangers' damage on both ends of the court and in every aspect of the game. In addition to her scoring and rebounding — eight of her rebounds were on the offensive end — she also blocked six shots, drew seven Frankton fouls — making seven of eight free throws — and handed out three assists.
“She’s a great player,” Hamaker said. “We knew that she was potentially going to give us some fits. She’s just a terror. … She was absolutely their motor.”
The opening moments of the game brought back memories of 2020 when the Rangers made their first three shots and jumped out to a 7-0 lead. But sophomore Amaya Collins connected on back-to-back 3-point jumpers, and the Eagles were in the fight throughout.
They took the lead twice in the second quarter, at 17-16 on a Bailee Webb backdoor cut and 20-19 on Collins’s fourth 3-point basket of the half. But Tretter — who scored 14 points in the first half — broke a 20-20 tie with a basket in the lane to send the Rangers into the locker room with a two-point lead.
She also forced Hamaker to alter Frankton’s defensive approach for the second half.
“Early on we weren’t sagging in and then, obviously at halftime we made the adjustment because we wanted to slow her down,” he said. “She was a force, and as we’re sagging in we got the look and the pressure that we wanted.”
They slowed Tretter in the second half, holding her to eight points, but that later had a damaging side effect as the Forest Park perimeter shooters had more open looks.
Early in the fourth quarter, Lydia Betz made a 3-point shot to give the Rangers their biggest lead at 38-29.
But a three-point play from Bella Dean and a transition layup by sophomore Emma Sperry pulled the Eagles to within four points before a Lauryn Bates triple cut the lead to two at 40-38.
Dean immediately collected a steal and was fouled. She made the first free throw and, when she missed the second, Sperry was there to put back the miss to give the Eagles a 41-40 lead with just under three minutes left.
After Carley Begle scored to retake the lead for the Rangers, a Bates 3-point attempt rimmed out and, on the other end of the floor, Ali Welp made a 3-point basket — her only field goal of the game — for a 45-41 lead. That was the beginning of a 12-3 game-ending run and the end of Frankton’s hopes.
Collins finished as Frankton’s top scorer with 15 points while Bates scored nine points with four assists, Webb scored seven, and Sperry added six points and six rebounds. Cagney Utterback led all players with seven assists.
It was the final game for seniors Bates, Webb and Utterback as well as reserve Shae Simon.
“I think back to (2020) and everybody was all smiles up here,” Hamaker said. “They know they’ve worked their tails off and came up just a little bit short.”
