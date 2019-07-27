FRANKTON — Frankton's girls golf program was established only two years ago, and those who came on board pretty much had to start from square one.
"The girls have really taken to the game," Eagles coach Jeff Bates wrote in an email. "The (current) juniors and senior were the ones who pushed us to start a girls team."
Ellie Anderson, now a senior, is the only one who had any experience with golf before the school had its first match. The other girls on the team picked up the game as freshmen, Bates said.
The charter members of the squad are back at it, led by Anderson, one of three Eagles who have been all-Central Indiana Conference honorable mention players. Anderson has five teammates who are juniors.
Anderson was the low scorer in most of Frankton's meets last season, including a team-best 106 at the Harbour Trees sectional.
Frankton placed seventh in the sectional, the first time in which it played in a postseason event. The Eagles were also fifth in the Madison County Tournament.
Juniors Sydney Dillmon and Adrianna Horn are the other honorable mention all-CIC players.
Fellow juniors Sophia Chaplin, Lauren Benton and Elle Bagienski will also vie for places on the five-player varsity lineup.
Further depth is provided by sophomore Emma Smith (also a softball player) and freshman Bella Dean.
"Several of them have been playing a lot this summer and are excited for the season to begin," Bates said.
Frankton's first event is Aug. 7 in the South Adams invitational.
"This will be a good test for us," Bates said.
The Eagles open the home portion of their schedule Aug. 12 against Alexandria and Wes-Del at Meadowbrook Golf Club.
Frankton will also play on three consecutive Saturdays at Elwood Golf Links — the Big Cat Invitational on Aug. 17, the county tournament on Aug. 24 and the CIC meet on Aug. 31. The sectional is Sept. 21 at Harbour Trees.
"We hope to do well in the conference and county tournaments this season," Bates said. "We have several girls that could do well in both tournaments."
