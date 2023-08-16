FRANKTON — With next week’s Madison County boys tennis tournament considered to be as wide open as it has been in a number of years, Wednesday’s Pendleton Heights at Frankton match may have given an indication of just how competitive it will be.
Sam Barr and Aaron Hartley surged late to avoid third sets in their singles matches as Frankton earned a hard-fought 4-1 decision, the first win over the Arabians for sixth-year Eagles coach Mark Hartley.
“Boy it was tough. It was ultra competitive,” Coach Hartley said. “I wasn’t sure for a long time, even though we won the first set, we fell behind early in all three (singles).”
The coach was quick to point out the 4-1 score was deceptive, as any of the matches — particularly the three singles matches — could have gone either way.
In rather short order, the match was tied 1-1 as the two schools split their doubles matches. Jackson Alexander and Jon Hobbs put the first point on the board for Frankton with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Garrett Morgan and Cove Ritchey at No. 1 doubles before Isaac Hough and Jaxton Bush quickly evened things up for the Arabians with a 6-0, 6-4 win over Eli Birch and Ja’Von Miller at No. 2 doubles.
Meanwhile, the six singles players were locked in tight contests and, with the team match on the line, caused emotions to heat up along with the competition.
The Eagles took a 2-1 lead when Max Barr overcame early deficits in each set to take a 6-4, 6-3 decision over talented Arabians sophomore southpaw Owen Kean. Barr also had to survive numerous long rallies and overcame a pair of double-faults to score the point.
In the adjacent court, Barr’s twin brother Sam was battling Austin Perny in the No. 1 singles match and also had to come back after trailing early and had to overcome a motivated opponent.
On the first set point, Barr called a Perny return out for a 7-5 first-set win. But Perny disagreed with the call and discussed the point with Barr for several minutes.
Perhaps energized by the setback, Perny showed plenty of fire in the second set, roaring out to a 4-1 lead, and appeared on the verge of forcing a third set.
“Anybody with a close call that doesn’t go their way on such a crucial point, I feel that can get anybody going,” Sam Barr said. “I think that really fueled his fire, and I kind of had to keep up with him until I could pull it out at the end.”
But Barr fought back and won the next four games to retake the lead before going on to take the 7-5, 7-5 decision when a frustrated Perny’s final shot sailed well long.
“I just had to keep his fire contained and keep myself in those games and not let it get out of hand,” Sam Barr said. “I had to keep the confidence in myself and keep those balls in until I could get momentum back on my side and finish it out.”
Just before Barr outlasted Perny, Aaron Hartley clinched the match for the Eagles at No. 3 singles with a 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 win over Troy Thorsten. He survived the first set tiebreak and also trailed in the second set before finishing strong.
That battle from his singles players was a welcome sight to Coach Hartley.
“All the singles guys, I thought, did a good job adapting,” he said. “It was tight early, but they figured out in the end what was going to work.”
Even in defeat, first-year Arabians coach Bryant Beard liked what he saw from his young team — only Ritchey and Hough are seniors — and knows they can build from this experience.
“What’s exciting to me is that some of the kids are starting to make adjustments,” Beard said. “I think the biggest thing is, that’s not one of our skills yet, I don’t think our kids — not yet — have an eye for detail as to why we’re losing a point.”
On opposite sides of next week’s Madison County tournament bracket, both coaches believe any number of teams could break through and take the title, which has belonged to Lapel for the last nine years.
“Madison-Grant, on our side of things, is the team to beat until we prove otherwise,” Coach Hartley said. “That could be a dogfight.”
“Winning county we thought was an obtainable goal. We knew it was going to take some work,” Beard added. “Madison-Grant is strong, and Lapel has historically been strong.”
The Arabians will return to the court Thursday at Hamilton Heights while the Eagles host Alexandria next Wednesday in the first round of the county tournament.