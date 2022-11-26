LAPEL — After controlling time of possession and tempo throughout the entire contest, Frankton’s Tyler Bates stepped to the free throw line for a crucial one-and-bonus situation just moments after missing on the front end.
“When I called the timeout and he had the shots, I said ‘Stick ‘em.’ This is your time, stick ‘em,” Frankton coach Brent Brobston said. “He stepped like a senior and made two huge free throws to save the game.”
The 6-foot senior guard did not let his coach or his team down.
Bates drilled both free throws with 9.4 seconds remaining to clinch a low-scoring 30-25 win over Frankton’s most bitter rival, spoiling the night when Lapel named its court for Hall of Fame coach Jimmie Howell.
Frankton improved to 1-1 and dropped Lapel to 0-2 for the first time since the 2017-18 team that went on to win Howell’s last of three sectional titles for the Bulldogs.
First-year Lapel coach Kevin Cherry saw improvements following the quick turnaround from Friday’s season-opening loss at Anderson.
“We’re learning the hard way right now through these first two games,” Cherry said. “I love our locker room, I love our team and we’ll be fine.”
Frankton took control during the second quarter through a combination of long possessions on offense and a suffocating defense that kept the Bulldogs off the scoreboard for the entire eight minutes.
Nursing a 6-5 lead after one, the first points of the second quarter did not come until Frankton’s sixth possession when leading scorer Colin Gardner scored from the baseline. Gardner scored 19 points in the season opener, but that was his only field goal of Game 2. It did start a flurry for an Eagles' offense that scored on five straight possessions. Bubba Nunley scored on the block on an assist from Joey Wright before Wright scored on a layup. Bates then scored off his own steal before finding Nate Moore for a layup and a 16-5 lead going into the locker room.
The play of Wright — four points, five rebounds and four assists — and Bates — seven points, two assists and three steals — in the backcourt was crucial with Gardner limited to just three points and sidelined much of the first half with foul trouble.
“Joey Wright was excellent tonight,” Brobston said. “He made strides because Night 1, there were a lot of things we wanted to clean up. He learned a lot Friday and came back tonight and played an excellent floor game.”
For the quarter, Lapel committed five of its 11 turnovers and was 0-for-7 from the field.
Frankton built on the lead in the second half, twice holding a 14-point advantage — at 24-10 on a Nunley score and at 28-14 in the fourth quarter after Brady Carmack got to the rim — but Lapel refused to give up and mounted a late charge.
Lapel scored the next 11 points, with baskets from Matthew Carpenter, Nick Witte and Brode Judge cutting the deficit to 28-20 with 3:07 left.
The Eagles held onto possession for the next minute-and-a-half, turning it back over to the Bulldogs at the 1:37 mark after Wright missed a free throw.
“I was most proud of our team at the 3:17 mark, and they ran it to 1:37 and didn’t take anything bad,” Brobston said. “That took the wind out of (Lapel) a little bit, I think.”
Carpenter drilled a 3-point basket to pull within 28-23 before Bates missed his free throw. Bode Judge hit a pair at the line with 11.7 seconds left to make it a one-possession game at 28-25.
That set up Bates for a chance at redemption.
“When they called that timeout, I told everyone to take a deep breath,” he said. “I said it was still a two-possession game, at least I thought it was going to be.”
Bode Judge led Lapel with 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists while Brode Judge scored seven and Carpenter finished with eight rebounds.
Nate Moore added six points for the Eagles.
Lapel held off a late Frankton charge for a 46-42 junior varsity win, led by Tyler Cash’s 14 points. Frankton’s Ethan Stansberry led all JV players with 18 points.
Frankton will return home for a Tuesday matchup with Muncie Burris in a 7 p.m. varsity-only contest while Lapel will host its third straight Madison County foe when Pendleton Heights comes to town Friday.