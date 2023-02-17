FRANKTON -- On Friday, Alexandria traveled to face Frankton for a Central Indiana Conference showdown.
After a strong offensive first half for the Eagles, they defeated the Tigers 50-44. Even with the win, head coach Brent Brobson noticed the struggles his team had.
“We shot the ball better in the first half, and then in the second half, we kind of went cold,” Brobson said. “I thought we just went from being aggressive to not being aggressive.”
The contest started out well for the home team. The Eagles (11-10, 5-2 CIC) found success on the offensive end of the court and used that to go into halftime with a nine-point lead.
But the Tigers (8-13, 2-5) did not quit. After the break, they came and cut that lead to two. Even with the loss, the Tigers had multiple chances to take the lead.
In the end, the Tigers had a chance to cut the lead down to one possession with 30 seconds remaining. But that is when sophomore Brady Carmack blocked the Tigers' shot attempt and sealed the win. Brobson believes defensive plays like this were the key to his team's win.
“We had to base everything on our defensive effort,” Brobson said. “I just told our kids to keep grinding, keep grinding and most respect for Coach (Marty) Carroll. His team played hard, just hung around there and made it tougher.”
But Friday, it was more than just a basketball game to Frankton. After 27 years coaching for Frankton, junior varsity coach and varsity assistant Mark Drake is retiring after the season.
“It's a good feeling,” Drake said. “I’m ready to move on and just come and watch ballgames now.”
In his 27 years, Drake has coached the eighth-grade team, freshman team, the junior varsity team and the varsity team. Before the game, he was presented a plaque, and some of his old players came to visit him.
Leading scorer for the Eagles, senior Tyler Bates, said he just wanted to win for Drake.
“He’s one of the coolest coaches I've ever had,” Bates said. “He never has a bad day. He just brings so much energy to the team, especially after a win. He's just one of the coolest guys.”
To Brobson, Drake is much more than a basketball coach at Frankton.
“Overall, I knew this time was coming,” Brobson said. “But I hate it because we're gonna miss him a lot. He's done so much for Franklin and for the program. Not only that but just so much for our community. You can see the impact from the people there tonight.”
Leading scorer for the Eagles was Bates with 12 points. For the Tigers, senior Owen Harpe had 15 and was followed by senior Braxton Pratt with 14.
Frankton has won its last three games. It will try to make it four when it faces Knightstown on Tuesday. Alexandria will attempt to get back in the win column when it travels to play Daleville on the same date.