WESTFIELD — The Frankton Eagles typically grow more potent on the diamond as the temperature rises, but despite a late location change Wednesday night due to wet and chilly March conditions, they proved red hot.
Sophomore ace Paige Parker carried a no-hitter through six innings at Grand Park, and junior Claire Duncan went 4-for-4 with three doubles to power the Eagles softball team to a 4-2 season-opening win over host Hamilton Heights.
The game was originally scheduled as a home game for Hamilton Heights, but with steady rainfall throughout the day raising field playability concerns, the contest was moved to a neutral turf site.
The revamp had no impact on the Eagles (1-0), who racked up 10 hits and plated two runs in both the top of the first and sixth innings.
Duncan kicked off the game with a double, which the third baseman replicated twice more in the second and sixth with the latter driving in Frankton’s third run.
“We were all excited to play no matter what. We just wanted to get the game in,” Duncan said. “I just felt really confident in my swing, and I was just excited, so it helped me hit better. I’m just really excited for everything.”
Parker was admittedly nervous, taking on a new role this season as the team’s No. 1 pitcher after the graduation of former ace Addy Coppess.
In her first outing, Parker sat down the Huskies in order through the first two frames and retired the first eight batters she faced before a runner reached base with an error in the third.
The Huskies had three runners reach base on errors, another get on via hit-by-pitch, one with a walk and one hit in the bottom of the seventh.
Both Hamilton Heights runs scored on errors, including the first of two in the bottom of the seventh, as Kaylee Rhoton rounded the bases for a leadoff inside-the-park home run on a misplayed ball in the outfield.
Parker and the Eagles regrouped quickly with a strikeout and two more putouts sandwiched between a throwing error with two outs. Parker finished her one-hitter with six strikeouts and two unearned runs allowed.
The Huskies’ first run came in the bottom of the fourth on a dropped catch in the outfield, as Hailey Hall, who reached on a hit-by-pitch and later scored from second base.
“It was different. I was a little nervous at first, but once I got out onto the mound, I was good. I felt a lot better, and I just trusted my defense a lot behind me,” Parker said. “It was a little bit frustrating (in the seventh), but I knew that I could finish the game out.
“We do 21 outs at the end of every practice, and I know that it’s hard sometimes to finish the last few innings, but I knew that we could keep going because I trust our defense, even though we still make some errors. I still trust it.”
The Eagles’ bats fueled her confidence.
A two-run hit by junior Jilly Hilderbrand in the top of the first gave Parker the necessary support, and the production from Frankton’s top four hitters (9-for-13) was consistent.
“We play a lot better with the warmer weather, too,” Parker said.
Hilderbrand went 3-for-4 in the cleanup spot. Jersey Marsh was 1-for-3 in the three hole, and Butler recruit Makena Alexander was 1-for-2 with a stolen base and a run scored.
Alexander, who has logged a hit in 37 consecutive regular-season games, was intentionally walked in the top of the sixth following Duncan’s third double.
Duncan scored on a passed ball in the top of the sixth with the bases loaded after driving in junior Gracie Smith, who opened the frame with a walk.
Last year, Duncan hit .398 with 15 RBI for the Central Indiana Conference and sectional champion Eagles. However, Frankton’s 2022 postseason run ended at regional against rival Madison-Grant in extra innings.
“I think we just need to worry less about what we did last year and just focus on the goals we have to accomplish this year,” Duncan said. “We know it won’t be easy.”
So far, the Eagles are making it look effortless, though coach Jeremy Parker knows better.
“That’s what we want. Someone who is going to set the table for Makena, and Claire did a good job with that. She’s been working really hard on her swing in the offseason. I’m proud of her,” Coach Parker said. “I’m pretty proud of (Paige). She’s put in the time just like Claire. You have to put in the time in the offseason, and she did that. She’ll get better as the season goes. All of them will.”
That could spell trouble for the competition this season, as Frankton improves defensively and capitalizes more with runners in scoring position.
Sophomore Aubree Engelking and Paige Parker each had one hit for the Eagles out of the sixth and seventh spots in the order.
“I think our first four, five hitters are pretty consistent. We’ll get the others going,” Coach Parker said. “We’re not always a good cold team. We kind of get better as the season goes.”
Frankton hosts Delta on Monday for the home opener at 5:30 p.m. before welcoming Lapel on Tuesday. Its season will resume April 11 at Pendleton Heights for the Madison County Tournament following spring break.