FRANKTON — At the halfway point of a daunting stretch of seven games in six days, Frankton’s 3-0 start to the week was reason enough to smile for coach Brad Douglas as his Eagles have scored 44 runs in the last three days.
Having a red-hot leadoff hitter has helped.
On the heels of a five-RBI performance Tuesday, Nate Moore was 3-for-4 with an RBI, a stolen base and scored the go-ahead run as the Eagles posted a 9-4 win over Daleville at Paul Davis Stadium.
Frankton improved to 7-5 with its third straight win while the Broncos dropped to 2-12 after suffering their fifth straight defeat.
The evening started well for the Broncos as Zach Neff drove in a first-inning run with a ground out and Jagger Sparks singled in another in the second for a 2-0 lead.
The Eagles answered in the bottom of the second when Joey Wright led off with a single, stole second and scored two outs later on Moore’s sharp single to right field.
Moore is second on the team with a .412 average, as expected for a leadoff hitter. But he also leads the Eagles with 13 RBI. The role of run producer is one he enjoys as well as being a catalyst.
“I’ve liked batting people in this year. That’s been nice,” Moore said.
Moore starts a strong top of the order group for the Eagles with Bradyn Douglas (.447), Tyler Bates (.412) and Ryan Spillman (.306) to follow. The four were a combined 8-for-14 with five runs scored and three RBI Wednesday night.
“It’s been pleasant to see Nate get hot because he truly does not realize how much talent is in his body, in his DNA,” Coach Douglas said. “He’s red-hot right now. He hit the ball extremely well Monday and Tuesday. … I truly do think our top four can be as good as anybody in the county, but we have to consistently find barrels.”
It was Bates who started a third-inning rally with a double to left, and he scored the tying run on a single to left by Spillman. After moving up on a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly from J.P. Oleson, he scored on a Wright single.
The Broncos drew even in the fourth when Josh Wilson scored an unearned run thanks to three Eagles errors.
Frankton took the lead for good in the bottom of the inning after Moore led off with a single to center and stole second base. Douglas drew a walk before Bates chased Moore home with a single. Although Spillman struck out, Douglas and Bates pulled off a double-steal, and both scored on Oleson’s single to left.
The Eagles added a pair of unearned runs in the fifth, and Spillman scored the final run on a Wright single in the sixth.
Zion Bricker singled Jayden Schnuckel home in the sixth for Daleville’s final run as starter Chance Bentley and Cade Thomas combined to scatter seven hits on the mound for Frankton.
“They kept our rotation set,” Coach Douglas said. “We plotted everybody on Sunday — Coach (Logan) Weins and I — and so far we’ve been able to stay true to it.”
After road wins Monday and Tuesday against Sheridan and Mississinewa, the Eagles go back on the road at Oak Hill on Thursday and Taylor on Friday before hosting Cowan for a Saturday morning doubleheader to wind down the week.
Daleville travels to Monroe Central on Thursday in a return to Mid-Eastern Conference play as the young Broncos continue to battle through a difficult schedule.
“Our schedule is really tough, and after tomorrow, we’ll get into a stretch of games that we can be really competitive in,” Daleville coach Austin Earley said. “It’s just keeping the mentality right, continue to get better every day and we’ll see what happens tomorrow. Meryck’s (Adams) gonna throw for us tomorrow, and we always feel like we have a chance when that happens.”