FRANKTON — Frankton football coach Mark Luzadder implemented the run-pass option during training camp to create a dynamic jet sweep offense in his third season at the helm of the program.
Earlier in June — 50 days before Friday’s season opener against Eastern Hancock — Frankton, Connersville and Shenandoah met at Lucas Oil Stadium for an indoor scrimmage on the Indianapolis Colts’ turf. Sophomore quarterback Ethan Stansberry took command of the first-team offense, and the 6-foot-1 newcomer sponged the playbook while learning how to play behind center at the varsity level.
“The good thing about Ethan is he is very intelligent, he’s athletic and not afraid to ask questions,” Luzzader said. “We have thrown the ball quite a bit this summer, and I have been pleased with what I have seen from him.”
The Eagles receiving corps caught 80 passes for 1,003 yards in 2022. Frankton junior Brady Carmack returns as a 6-3 threat in the open field and showed ability to accelerate with a season-long 71-yard touchdown in the Eagles’ 72-point victory in Week 3 over Elwood. Austin Nunley returns as a senior and led the Eagles last season in a variety of facets, including four receiving touchdowns, two pick-6s on defense and a punt return touchdown.
“You will see us pass more,” Luzadder said. “We have got some really good receivers out there. We just have to get them the ball. With Ethan’s decision making, that’s going to be easier to do this year.”
Sophomore Nate Luzzader, son of the coach, focused on gaining leg strength in the weight room and improving his burst with agility drills during the offseason. The 170-pound tailback increased his max on the squat rack to over 400 pounds, and Coach Luzzader mentioned his son is labeled as a weight-room warrior among the Eagles’ locker room.
“Between his deceptive speed and adding that leg power is going to be big for him this year,” Coach Luzzader said. “His offensive IQ has always been high. That is part of the reason he played there last year. He knows our system as good as anybody on the team, and that will be even better this year.”
Luzadder rushed for 700 yards and scored 12 touchdowns in his freshman campaign, finishing his first varsity regular season with a season-best 165 yards and four touchdowns in the Eagles’ 30-7 victory over Central Indiana Conference rival Blackford.
“I never have to go ask him if he wants to lift. He is usually bugging me to go lift,” Coach Luzadder jokingly said when asked if his son prefers workouts in the weight room over the gridiron. “It’s definitely weight room strength on top of the speed and agility drills that we do on the field.”
The Eagles finished the 2022 season 3-7, with three losses within one possession. Coach Luzadder admitted the offense needed a jolt, but the heavier focus in training camp was ball security after crunch-time turnovers became daggers far too often. He conjured up a tough stretch of consecutive defeats from last season that could have changed the Eagles’ fortunes. A 13-6 home loss against Madison-Grant in Week 7 and a 29-22 road loss to Alexandria could have been salvaged as victories if the offense kept possession.
Frankton senior Crew Farrell led the Eagles with 101 tackles in 2022 and has progressed to become a hallmark for the Eagles’ defense in each season since Coach Luzadder took over. The senior linebacker attacks downhill with a keen intellect to communicate with his teammates in live action. The two-way star is a defensive back specialist but plays the slot on offense with set plays for counters and sweeps. Farrell received interest from Taylor University, but will enter the season uncommitted.
“This is a big year for us,” Coach Luzzader said. “We have a lot of key returners coming back, and as long as we play unselfish, you’re going to see some good things from our program. We just have to maintain our team focus first.”
Frankton’s 2023 senior class is hungry to play winning football, with high expectations to win the first sectional championship since 2001. Garek Ellis is the kingpin to the defensive front, Farrell commands the defense at linebacker and Nunley breaks up plays in the secondary. The Eagles aim to maintain a swarm mentality by racing to the ball on every single play to wear down opponents and increase the turnover rate.