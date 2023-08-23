MIDDLETOWN — Golf is already tough enough, both physically and mentally, but the soaring temperatures and suffocating humidity conspired to make life on the links even more difficult for area golfers this week.
But Frankton and Shenandoah players battled those difficult elements and competed Wednesday at Tri-County, with nary a complaint to be heard from the mouths of the kids.
“I’m really proud of them to come out here, and honestly, I didn’t hear any complaining,” Frankton coach Jeff Bates said. “They came out here and had a good time. Thankfully, we had a little breeze, but they pretty well managed today.”
Shenandoah coach Joe Bennett agreed.
“I was really proud of their attitude and competing in this heat,” he said. “Some of the girls probably weren’t happy with their scores, but I’m OK with a little bit of adversity. It’s something that builds character and later that could really pay off as they work through it.”
At the end of the round, it was the player who had the longest day in terms of athletics, Eagles senior Emma Sperry, who posted the best round under the uncomfortable conditions, firing a 46 to earn medalist honors and lead the Eagles to a 193-225 win over the Raiders.
A newcomer to golf this season, Sperry was ready for the playing conditions after years of playing basketball and volleyball — often in gyms that felt similar to the outdoors this week.
“Today was pretty comparable to the gym, but at least we had a breeze,” she said. “It’s easier to stay mentally tough out there because I’ve been used to this for a few years.”
It was a day to grind out a round of golf and there were few birdie opportunities to be had. Sperry only made par on the par-3 third hole and the par-4 fifth, but limited any big numbers with two double bogeys on the day.
It has been an impressive early part of the season for Sperry, considering that she has been playing seriously for just over a year and had volleyball practice early in the morning.
“She’s coachable, she’s happy-go-lucky, which in golf is a very good thing,” Bates said. “She’s competitive, which also a good thing, she’s athletic, she pays attention to detail, she’s able to focus...there are so many good qualities that she has and I think they all carry over from one sport to the other.”
In fact, the lone birdie of the day belonged to Eagles junior varsity player Kinsey Blackford who, after nearly holing her approach shot on No. 9 — her first hole of the round — tapped in from less than a foot away.
With Sperry leading the way, Frankton posted the top four scores of the day. Hannah Cain and Lily Hall each shot a 48 while Kylie Tomlinson added a 51. Senior Ashlyn Bodkin came in with a 52 for the Eagles. Hall’s round included a par on the par-3 seventh.
Shenandoah was led by junior and 2022 regional qualifier Maddie Shelton, who struggled much of the day and finished at 52 strokes. Her round included a par on the par-5 second hole. Elayna Tyler shot a 55 from the Raiders’ No. 4 spot while A.J. Cooper fired a 57 and Natalie Michael came in at 61 to round out Shenandoah’s scoring.
No. 2 player Kylee Lutes finished at 63, but Bennett pointed out that her score was not indicative of the way she played.
“That’s golf,” he said. “Some days you hit the ball really well and you don’t score very well.”
Shenandoah will honor Tyler, their lone senior, Thursday when Wapahani visits Tri-County before they travel to Maplewood in Muncie for the Mid-Eastern Conference championship Saturday.
The Eagles will also be competing for their conference title this weekend when the Central Indiana Conference championship comes to the Golf Club of Alexandria Saturday afternoon.