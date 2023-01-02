FRANKTON — Elwood’s boys basketball team put up the fight Frankton expected, but in Friday’s Madison County tournament first-round meeting at the Eagles Nest, it was not enough.
Tyler Bates led a balanced Frankton offense with 11 points and was one of a number of players who played a strong all-around floor game as the Eagles completed a sweep of the first-round doubleheader 52-30 to advance to the semifinal round.
The Frankton girls opened the evening with a dominant 66-14 win over Elwood, and both Frankton programs will face their corporation rivals from Lapel after the Bulldogs swept APA at The Hangar on Monday evening.
Frankton boys coach Brent Brobston was concerned about an improved Elwood (3-6) and the effort the Panthers would put forth. The Eagles altered their defense to deny the ball to 6-foot post player Hunter Sallee while Bates was tasked with guarding Elwood’s dynamic senior guard Jayden Reese.
The Eagles were largely successful on both fronts. Reese finished the night with 14 points — half coming in the fourth quarter — and Sallee was held to eight points. No other Panthers player scored more than two points.
“We tried some different things defensively tonight,” Brobston said. “We were running a lot of things defensively, some things we needed to work on, and seeing if we could bother Elwood with it. Some of it was good. Some of it wasn’t. But, for a Monday night in the county tournament, we’ll take it and move on.”
Frankton never trailed, but it was a second-quarter run that put it in control. After a Reese 3-point basket pulled Elwood within 11-8 on the first possession of the second period, Frankton reeled off 15 straight points led by its backcourt combination of Bates and sophomore Joey Wright.
Wright answered Reese’s bomb with one of his own before Bates scored a transition layup off a Bubba Nunley steal and one of his three 3-point baskets. Bates then collected steals on Elwood’s next two possessions and found Colin Gardner and Nate Moore for layups off the turnovers before Brady Carmack capped the 15-point burst with a three-point play after a feed from Wright. That made the lead 26-8, and Elwood could not cut the margin below 12 points the remainder of the night.
“Nunley’s been solid all season coming in for Carmack and Gardner, playing well in that position,” Brobston said. “I thought Carmack played one of his better games. He was very unselfish and got the ball where it needed to go.”
Wright drew a charge defensively in the fourth quarter that seemed to take the wind out of Elwood’s sails after a 9-2 Panthers run.
Frankton (5-5) finished the game on a 11-3 run and will face the Bulldogs in Lapel for the second time this season. The Eagles beat Lapel 30-25 in the second game of the season in late November.
“I’m sure they’re going to be much more improved from the first time we played them,” Brobston said. “Coach (Kevin) Cherry is a terrific coach and does a really good job. They’ve got very good players, and they’ll be a good test for us again.”
Moore added 10 points and five rebounds while Carmack had eight points and eight rebounds, Nunley had seven points, two blocks and three assists, and Wright finished with seven points, three assists and three steals.
In the girls contest, junior Amaya Collins led three Eagles in double figures with 13 points and added six rebounds and five steals. Emma Sperry and Haylee Niccum added 12 points each with Niccum leading all players with eight rebounds. A total of 10 Frankton players scored, and the Eagles outscored the Panthers 43-8 in the first half while forcing 24 turnovers before intermission.
Olivia Shannon scored all six of her team-leading points in the second half and added six rebounds for the Panthers.
Elwood (1-16) has lost 16 in a row since winning its season opener, has dropped nine consecutive first-round county tourney games and has fallen to the Frankton girls 15 straight times. The Panthers will host Anderson Prep (7-7) on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the consolation bracket with the winner to play at Anderson for fifth place Saturday.
Frankton (11-3) advances to the semifinals for the third straight year and 19th time overall. It will seek its fifth trip to the finals Thursday when it travels to Lapel at 6 p.m. The Eagles handed the Bulldogs a 50-39 loss Nov. 18 in the Eagles Nest.