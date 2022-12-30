INDIANAPOLIS — Coach Brent Brobston knows his Frankton boys basketball team is still trying to find itself and figure out its identity barely a month into the season.
Perhaps there is no better place to look for answers than on the state’s biggest stage — Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis — one familiar to Eagles fans who have followed their teams to the state finals four times in the last seven years.
What Frankton learned is it can make big shots in big moments as the Eagles won a 58-53 double-overtime contest over Eastern on Friday night.
“I was so proud of our kids for fighting and battling back,” Brobston said. “Obviously, Eastern is 6-1 and having a good season. So, for us, it was a good win. I didn’t think we played our best offensively in situations. Their zone bothered us at times. But we battled and made big shots when we needed them.”
It was a game in which the biggest lead for either team was just six points, which lasted mere seconds late in the first quarter. The first overtime featured a run of four straight possessions by the teams that ended in a 3-point basket over a period of 1:01, forcing a second overtime. For the game, there were a total of 14 lead changes and 11 ties. The Comets had a four-point lead once at 31-27.
It all added up to a game that was as memorable as the experience of playing on the home court of the Indiana Pacers.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” Tyler Bates said. “Just to end a three-game losing streak is a big deal.”
Brobston saw his team battle back on numerous occasions Friday, but none were as dramatic as what the Eagles did in overtime.
Colin Gardner opened the first overtime with a rebound basket for the Eagles, but Cayden Calloway answered with a score in the lane for the Comets to tie things back up at 43-43.
It stayed there until 1:33 left when Calloway drilled a 3-point basket to put Eastern (6-2) up three points. But 14 seconds later, Frankton sophomore Joey Wright answered with his fifth trey of the night to pull even. With 49 seconds remaining, it was Calloway again from long range before Bates responded with a 3-pointer of his own to send the game to the second extra session at 49-49.
“When you take a shot like that, you just have to make sure it’s going in,” Bates said. “You’ve just got to make it. When the time comes, you just have to step up.”
The Comets led twice in the second overtime as Calloway opened the period with a score from the baseline and — after another Gardner putback score — Colton Lindsay scored an Eastern layup for a 53-51 lead.
Those were the final points of the night for the Comets.
Gardner kicked out to Bates on the perimeter for his fifth 3-pointer of the game, and the Eagles had the lead for good at 54-53. A Gardner steal followed which led to a Bates layup and a 56-53 lead before Gardner and Nate Moore hit a free throw each in the final 20 seconds to seal the final margin.
In the two overtime sessions, Gardner had five points, six rebounds, two assists — both on 3-pointers — and a steal and finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds for the game.
“It was such a weird game, so much great shot making that had to be done,” Brobston said. “I’ll have to go back and look at the film. I think there are a lot of things we can get better at, but there’s a lot of good things that happened.”
Bates led all players with 17 points while Wright finished with 15 and Brady Carmack scored six for Frankton (4-5), which snapped a three-game losing skid.
“It’s a great feeling winning at Gainbridge. Playing on an NBA court is a great experience,” Gardner said. “We’ve had a couple losses (lately), so it feels really good to get this win.”
Calloway led the Comets with 16 points and five steals while Eli Edwards had 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.
The Eagles will be back in action Monday as they open the Madison County tournament at home as they welcome Elwood to the Eagles Nest for a boys and girls double header. The girls teams will face off at 6 p.m. with the boys to follow.