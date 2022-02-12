FRANKTON — With the game and the girls basketball season hanging in the balance — and by a thread for Frankton — it was time for a game-changing play. And who better to make it than a senior with a sense for the moment?
Frankton has a few to choose from.
Consecutive steals by senior Lauryn Bates turned the tide, and classmate Cagney Utterback scored all six of her points in the final minute-and-a-half as the Eagles stormed from behind to hand a 60-56 loss to second-ranked Winchester, its first loss of the season against a Class 2A opponent, in the Regional 10 championship at the Eagles Nest.
“Excited, elated and I don’t know what else to say,” Frankton coach Stephan Hamaker said. “Obviously, I’m all that and more.”
It is the third regional championship in five years for Hamaker and the Eagles and the second for this year’s seniors — including Bates, Utterback, Bailee Webb and Shae Simon.
It may not have been possible but for the clutch defensive plays made by Bates.
After a Webb baseline drive trimmed the Winchester lead to 51-48, the teams alternated turnovers for six straight possessions until the Falcons (23-2) called time out with 1:53 remaining, still leading by three.
Bates jumped a passing lane at center court for the steal and took it in for the easy two points. She then stole the Winchester inbounds pass and found Webb near the basket for another layup to put the Eagles — who had seen an eight-point halftime lead dissolve — suddenly back on top at 52-51 with 1:30 to go.
Bates drew inspiration from a similar situation in the last regional championship the Eagles won.
“Two years ago, in this same game when we went to state that year, I had that exact same steal against Lafayette Central Catholic,” Bates said. “If I can get this steal, I can change the game. I was trying for it earlier in the game, but I’m glad I got it at that time.”
“Bates made some plays. Defensive and offensively she’s done it all for four years,” Hamaker said. “It’s going to be a sad day when she leaves the program. But you know what? We’ve got at least one more week with her.”
Then it was Utterback’s turn to make a play as she grabbed a third straight steal and took it to the basket for a 54-51 lead.
After Winchester’s Gena Moore made a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to one, the Falcons fouled Utterback, who calmly sank both free throws. After a Falcons miss, they sent Utterback back to the line where she made a pair for a 58-53 lead with just 20 seconds remaining.
“Utterback, both games today, just has ice water in her veins and steps up and makes free throws,” Hamaker said.
After another Falcons turnover — their seventh of the quarter — Bates found Bella Dean on a backdoor cut for a layup and a seven-point lead, making Taylor Baker’s sixth 3-pointer of the game at the buzzer irrelevant.
“These kids just fight and fight and fight until there’s no time left on the clock,” Hamaker said.
In addition to the senior leadership, the blossoming talent of sophomore Emma Sperry continues to improve and make valuable contributions. Saturday night she finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and three steals for the Eagles.
“She’s ready. She’s arrived,” Hamaker said of Sperry.
Sperry said she has grown up admiring the tradition of Frankton basketball and is excited to now have a major role in carrying on the legacy she and the other younger players are inheriting.
“I’ve been watching them since I was little, and it’s nice to be a part of it,” Sperry said. “It’s a big part of winning, experienced seniors.”
Webb finished with 11 points while Dean added eight points and sophomore Amaya Collins scored seven for the Eagles.
Four Winchester players scored, and they all scored in double figures with Baker’s 20 points leading the way. Haley Lanter scored 14 for the Falcons while Moore added 12 and Caitlyn Campbell finished with 11 points.
Campbell became the focus as Hamaker said video indicates she averages about 20 points — Winchester does not post its statistics publicly. That duty fell to Webb as Campbell scored just three field goals, and Hamaker credited assistant Katie Weins with the research and scouting of the Falcons.
The Eagles will play fourth-ranked Fairfield (24-3) at the Laporte semistate next Saturday at 1 p.m. after the Falcons upended Andrean 40-22.
