FRANKTON — Frankton junior quarterback Gage Rastetter has slowly earned the trust of his coach Mark Luzadder over the course of the season, game by game, throw by throw and decision by decision.
The first-year coach’s faith in Rastetter paid off Friday in a 52-second scoring drive at the close of the first half that sent the Eagles on to their first Senior Night victory in four years.
Rastetter hit Bubba Nunley for a 26-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the first half, and the Frankton defense shut down Alexandria’s big-play offense as the Eagles closed out the regular season with a 28-0 win over the Tigers.
The win snapped a four-game losing skid for Frankton, which closed the regular season at 3-6 and 3-4 in the Central Indiana Conference. Alexandria has lost four in a row and slipped to 3-5 overall, 2-5 in conference.
Already leading 14-0 late in the second quarter, Frankton forced an Alexandria punt after Jack Ryan sacked Tigers QB Chance Martin. After the punt, the Eagles started on their own 46 and had 52 seconds on the clock.
Luzadder, who prefers a run-first offense, put the ball in Rastetter’s hands for that final possession, and the junior used his arms, legs and brain to send the Eagles to the locker room with a third score.
He opened the drive with a 5-yard completion to Bradyn Douglas to cross midfield. He then scampered 17 yards on the next play and, following an incompletion, ran 6 more yards and was able to stop the clock by getting out of bounds on both runs.
“His maturity and the way he’s looking at the field, I think the game is starting to slow down for him,” Luzadder said.
After an incompletion brought up a fourth down with six seconds on the clock, Rastetter went back to the play call that was the first incompletion of the drive. This time, he hit Bubba Nunley for 26 yards at the pylon, and the Eagles were heading to the locker room with a 21-0 lead over the stunned Tigers.
“The line did great. We all did our jobs,” Rastetter said. “It was a 50-50 ball, and (Nunley) got it. That was what we needed.”
The Eagles dominated the first half defensively, limiting the Tigers to 85 yards of total offense, sacking Martin twice and forcing a turnover. Tigers standout receiver Gabe McGuire was held to one 9-yard reception and two carries for 14 yards after entering the game averaging better than 13 yards per catch. Leading rusher Max Naselroad was held to 26 yards at halftime.
“We executed exactly what we wanted to do,” Luzadder said. “We knew that McGuire and Naselroad were going to be their key players, and we wanted to take both of them out of their game early.”
The Eagles scored touchdowns on their first two possessions, both coming on 3-yard runs. It was Ryan who initiated the scoring with 5:12 left in the first quarter, and Crew Farrell doubled the lead with 9:50 left before halftime.
Twice, the Tigers knocked on the Eagles’ goal line but could not get in.
In the second quarter, Owen Thompson took a short pass from Martin but was stripped of the ball, and the fumble was recovered by Brice Everitt on the 1-yard line.
The second time came on the Tigers’ first possession of the third quarter. After driving 79 yards, Alexandria had a first-and-goal at the 1-yard line. But the Eagles defense stuffed McGuire for no gain on four straight plays, ending the final Alex threat and turning the ball back over to Frankton.
Farrell finished with 22 carries for 101 yards, including a second touchdown from 2 yards out with just over four minutes remaining. Rastetter wrapped up his evening completing 8-of-15 for 132 yards and a touchdown, but only threw three passes in the second half.
“Our kids just executed exactly what we needed,” Luzadder said.
Both teams open sectional play next Friday as Alexandria travels to CIC rival Elwood and Frankton hosts Lapel.
