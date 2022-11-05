FRANKTON — The defense of Frankton was exactly where coach Stephan Hamaker wanted it for all 32 minutes Saturday in the Eagles' home opener against Monroe Central.
The defense even lent a hand in helping the offense catch up in the second half.
The Eagles forced 34 turnovers by the Golden Bears, and Haylee Niccum connected on three consecutive 3-point baskets on her way to a career-high scoring night as Frankton pulled away from Monroe Central 57-22 at the Eagles' Nest.
Frankton improved to 2-0 on the young season while Monroe Central was playing its season opener.
The Eagles defense forced 19 first-half turnovers, and Monroe Central’s 6-foot-3 sophomore Kimber Abshear was on the bench most of the second period with two fouls, but Frankton could only muster a 23-15 halftime advantage as a result of 7-for-26 field-goal shooting.
“I think, defensively, we are really good,” Hamaker said. “We work on it a lot, and I don’t think we shot the ball real well in the first half, but what kept us in the game was our defense. I thought it was good in the first half, but it got real good in the second half.”
Enter Niccum, a senior who played largely a reserve role in her first three seasons at Frankton. By Hamaker’s design, the 5-11 forward buried a 3-point basket on the team’s opening possession of the second half, setting a tone for the remainder of the game.
“She does a lot of things well for us just because of her length,” Hamaker said. “We made a small little adjustment at halftime. She was doing what she was supposed to be doing offensively. They were playing us a little different, so we just gave her a little nod to walk into that confidently. She took one. Then she took another. Then she took another.”
Guards Amaya Collins and Bella Dean made life miserable for the Golden Bears' backcourt throughout the third quarter. The duo combined for seven steals in the period, which the Eagles converted into 15 points.
“I think if we can play good half-court defense, good full-court defense and we can finish our defensive rebounds with block outs, we can be a very special team again this year,” Hamaker said.
Niccum, who matched Collins for game-high honors with 14 points and seven steals, hit back-to-back 3s late in the quarter as the Eagles finished the third with 23 points — the same amount they scored in the entire first half.
“It felt good, the ball coming out of my hands,” Niccum said. “My confidence is sky high.”
Niccum also had seven rebounds — matching junior Emma Sperry for team-high — and said she is glad to get her opportunity as a starter for the Eagles.
Dean finished with 13 points and five steals while Sperry posted a balanced scoring sheet with eight points, seven rebounds, three assists and five steals.
Abshear — who has drawn Division I interest — was limited to just two points and four rebounds for the Golden Bears, who were led by sophomore Sydney Patterson’s seven points and seven rebounds from Maggie Haney. Monroe Central won the rebounding battle 34-23 but could only turn the Eagles over five times.
The Eagles will look to make it three wins in a row to start the season Tuesday when they host Hamilton Heights.