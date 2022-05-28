FRANKTON -- Frankton dominated its Class 2A Sectional 40 semifinal matchup 11-0 against Winchester at Paul Davis Field on Saturday.
Bradyn Douglas sent a shot to the outfield gap in the first inning for a triple and was driven in by a sacrifice fly from Tyler Bates. With 100 plate appearances each, both juniors lead the Eagles in hitting this season as Douglas commands a .480 batting average and Bates has knocked in 28 runs.
Gage Rastetter led off the third with a walk and advanced to third base with two steals on consecutive pitches. Douglas drove in Rastetter with an RBI groundout to extend the Eagles' lead to 2-0.
“We are a naturally aggressive team,” coach Brad Douglas said. “I feel like we are really athletic and fast, so I feel like our baseball IQ has been getting better and we can actually start utilizing that.”
Unforced errors in the third began to decimate the Golden Falcons' season as Frankton freshman Joey Wright scored off a balk from the Winchester pitcher. Sophomore Nate Moore then scored from a throwing error by the catcher as the mistakes became contagious throughout the diamond. Freshman Brady Carmack drilled a line drive to the outfield to score senior Ryan Spillman as the Eagles sent eight hitters to the plate to soar to a 5-0 lead.
“By the time we got to that inning, we had some really good approaches,” Coach Douglas said. “But we also started taking advantage on the bases by stealing bases, and snagging a few runs without putting the ball in play is always big.”
After allowing consecutive base hits to open the bottom of the third, senior pitcher Samuel Dalton struck out the side to end the only threat of the game. Dalton earned a strikeout for each of the last five outs he recorded. The senior stated his mechanics and fastball developed the most during his four years at Frankton and acknowledged Saturday was his best performance.
“I have a lot of confidence in Sammy,” Coach Douglas said. “He has been one of the best arms in this county for his full four years, and our mantra right now is we just want to play another game, and I think Sammy being the senior right now is a good feeling for us because he wants that, too.”
The Eagles hit around and scored six runs in the fourth inning including a bases clearing three-run double from Bates that flew over the outfielders’ head.
“My approach was to just hit the ball,” Bates said. “Nothing too big to think about in a bases-loaded situation, just a perfect time to be a good hitter. It’s huge, and you get a good feeling anytime you bat around, especially for those who have been in slumps. It's good for them.”
Chance Bentley recorded six outs on the mound as the Eagles clinched a spot to battle for the sectional title. Frankton will host Wapahani in the championship game Monday at 1 p.m.
“I just told them that Memorial Day is a very important day in our country, and we will respect Memorial Day, but for us it’s sectional championship Monday,” Douglas said. “We have worked hard to get to this point, been resilient and have taken advantage of our opportunities that have been put in front of us. I’m just proud of the way we are playing.”