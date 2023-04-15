ANDERSON -- Twenty-two times teams across Madison County have competed in the Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament. It’s more than just a series of baseball games in remembrance of a community member who has since passed. For some, it’s a feeling.
Alexandria head coach Jeff Closser said he has struck up a friendship with Bob Muller, Nick’s father, through Bob’s appreciation for the yearly tradition. Frankton head coach Brad Douglas, expressing respect and honor for Nick, said this tournament is all about what it represents.
“It tells us that it's baseball season,” he said.
Both Frankton and Alexandria were coming off one-sided victories heading into their fifth-place matchup. The Tigers defeated Anderson Prep 26-0, and the Eagles beat Elwood 25-12.
While Frankton got out to an early lead, it wasn’t all smooth sailing for the Eagles in their third straight victory over the Tigers, dating back to the 2022 season.
After a leadoff walk, a double from senior second baseman Bradyn Douglas and another walk to load the bases, senior center fielder Tyler Bates drew the third walk of the inning to put Frankton up 1-0. It’s worth noting this contest was Alexandria’s fourth in five days, stretching its pitching thin.
With the bases still loaded, sophomore left fielder Riley Inglis hit an RBI single to left-center field, though Morris was thrown out at home when he tried to score from second base. After the top of the first, the Eagles held a 2-0 lead.
The Tigers starting pitcher, senior Jay Dillmon, did what he could to make up for the damage, responding with an RBI double in the bottom of the first to shorten the Eagles’ lead to one. With two outs and the bases loaded, freshman third baseman Will Rowland hit a hard bouncer that ricocheted off senior starting pitcher Chance Bentley’s glove, but Bradyn Douglas picked up the slack and threw Rowland out at first to end the inning.
Frankton found itself in another bases-loaded situation in the top of the second, and Bradyn Douglas answered the call with a two-RBI single, his second hit of the game. In the next at-bat, Morris served up an RBI single that just got past the diving effort of freshman left fielder Mason Fuller.
Bradyn Douglas crossed home after sophomore catcher Adrian Smith made an errant throw to second base trying to catch Morris stealing. Sophomore first baseman Brady Carmack’s RBI single was the last of the second inning, putting Frankton up 7-1.
With one out in the bottom of the second, junior right fielder Gabe McGuire hit a triple off the center-field fence and was brought in by a Pratt sacrifice fly one at-bat later. The score stood 7-2 Frankton going into the third inning.
The Eagles went down in order to start the third, and with two outs and two on for Alexandria in the bottom half, Rowland hit a dribbler through the shortstop/third base gap that ended up being an RBI double after a throwing miscue.
As the score stood 7-3 in Frankton’s favor in the bottom of the fourth, Pratt singled to left field with one out. During the next at-bat, Pratt stole second, and when he went to steal third, senior catcher Cade Thomas hit his hand on junior shortstop Aaron Matthews’ bat on the follow through of his throw to the hot corner. Pratt scored on the botched throw, and Thomas exited the game with a hand injury.
In the bottom of the fifth with two outs, McGuire continued his hot day with an RBI double down the first-base line to cut the score to 7-5. Senior relief pitcher Kade O’Neill was charged with a balk during the next at-bat, advancing McGuire to third. The next pitch got away from the catcher, and McGuire crossed home plate to put the score at 7-6.
Coach Douglas approached the mound to relieve O’Neill of his duties, turning to junior Wyatt Smith. Sensing a lack of energy from the Eagles during this visit, the coach told the Frankton infield to remember it still had the lead and to play like it.
“I've told them baseball is a humbling game. You got to play all seven innings the way you're supposed to,” Coach Douglas said. “The lesson that we're trying to preach is we don't care who we're playing. We don't care when we're playing. We got to compete within our own dugout. We can be pretty good, but when the energy falls off, so does our ability and the quality of our play.”
The Eagles responded fast, with sophomore shortstop Joey Wright hitting a one-out single. Bradyn Douglas followed with his second double of the game, and Morris drove both home with a single to give the red and white a three-run lead.
This rally rose the energy for Frankton back to where it was in the second inning. Morris, who finished with a shared team-high three RBI, said he doesn’t feel the Eagles are going to ever be able to defeat an opponent purely off talent, making the dugout’s attitude immensely important.
“We got to stay locked in with full energy all the time,” Morris said. “If that doesn't happen, things can go south.”
After holding the Tigers scoreless in the bottom of the sixth, Frankton continued its offensive attack as Wright drove in another run with a single, and Bates drove in two more with a single of his own.
In the bottom of the seventh, Smith held the Tigers scoreless for the second straight inning, sealing a 12-6 victory for the Eagles.
“You can’t win a game with 10 walks,” Closser said.
Closser said Dillmon and junior relief pitcher Kaed Abshire are all Alexandria had to offer against the Eagles because this was the eighth game in 10 days for the Tigers. Although Alexandria wanted to come out on top, Closser said since this game was for fifth place rather than first, he wanted to save pitchers for conference play starting next week.
“We're gonna get better,” Closser said. “Mark my words. We're gonna be competitive in the conference and in our sectional.”