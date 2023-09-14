FRANKTON — Sometimes all it takes is one play to completely change the mentality of a team and the momentum of a match, and such was the case for Frankton on Thursday evening when it hosted Elwood.
A Holli Klettheimer kill ended a fast start for the Panthers, a pair of blocks from the senior middle hitter altered Elwood’s attack for the remainder of the match and the Eagles rolled to a 25-8, 25-8, 25-11 sweep at the Eagles Nest.
Frankton (15-5) improved to 4-0 in the Central Indiana Conference, and with matches still to come against Madison-Grant, Oak Hill and Mississinewa, the Eagles control their own destiny for the conference title as the only remaining unbeaten team.
But the road ahead will be more difficult than the path the Eagles have already traveled.
“We’re definitely going to be watching film on Madison-Grant,” Frankton coach Beth Sperry said. “I’ve already been looking at Oak Hill, and Mississinewa is kind of that ‘wild card.’ They beat Madison-Grant, but they get beat by other people. We’ll be ready.”
And Sperry has no interest in anything but an outright title.
“I’m tired of tying for the CIC. I want it outright,” she said. “I don’t want to share it. I have a lot of respect for the other programs, but I’m tired of sharing it.”
The Panthers fell to 3-10 overall and 0-3 in the CIC. Elwood’s first-year coach, Taylor Noone, is looking for consistency and competitiveness from her team, two elements she felt were not present Thursday.
“A lot of what we talked about in the locker room (after the match) is their mentality,” Noone said. “When our star hitter is down, somebody has to pick her up. When she gets shut down, someone has to be there to pick her up. It’s frustrating right now because we don’t have that winner’s mentality.”
Her team started well Thursday, but that lasted only for the first five points of the match.
After a 4-1 Elwood lead to open the match, Klettheimer’s kill stopped the run, and as the Eagles surged into the lead, two blocks forced the Panthers to change their approach at the net. As a result, there were fewer aggressive swings and more push-attacks and tips, which the Frankton defense was ready for.
“I told her, ‘You’re shutting them down, and you’re in their heads,’” Sperry said. “Now they’re getting blocked by this big-time blocker, and what they thought they were going to get away with, they can’t. … That’s exactly what we needed to get momentum going.”
Klettheimer and Emma Sperry combined for eight first-set kills, the Eagles dominated the balance of the evening and the duo finished the match with 11 kills apiece.
Both are setters in the Eagles’ 6-2 offense, and Kletthimer — in her first year at the position — added 13 assists and six aces. Sperry had a dozen assists.
Macy Curtis and Campbell Quire added five kills each while Claire Duncan served up five aces as the Eagles had 16 aces total.
Kendra Sallee led the Panthers with three kills while Savannah Garcia added six assists and two kills and Nicole Durm served up both Elwood aces.
The Eagles step out of conference next week when they host Eastern on Monday while Elwood will return home to face Mississinewa on Wednesday.