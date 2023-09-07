FRANKTON — With a match and tournament seeding on the line, everyone in the gym — including the opponent — knew who Frankton wanted to have an opportunity to finish key points.
Knowing Holli Klettheimer is on the attack does not equate to being able to stop it or even slow her down.
Klettheimer put away six of her 13 kills as Frankton came from behind twice during the decisive third set for a 25-20, 20-25, 15-13 win over Madison-Grant in the nightcap of Pool B at The Eagles Nest.
“We need to go to the people who can put the ball away,” Frankton coach Beth Sperry said. “I was proud of the girls for coming back after having such a bad second set.”
In the first match, the Eagles routed Alexandria 25-7, 25-7 with Klettheimer dominating all areas of the court. She scored the first four points of the match and reeled off five straight points after the Tigers grabbed a 1-0 lead in Set 2. Klettheimer finished with 15 kills, three blocks, five assists and three aces — outscoring Alexandria 26-14 by herself.
A balanced Argylls offense in the middle match paced M-G to a 25-16, 25-16 win over the Tigers. Johnna Hiatt led the way with seven kills, but Ella Brummet and Maegan Wilson added five kills each. Allie Clark and Delilah Young had three kills each for Alexandria.
Behind a strong defensive effort from Madison-Grant, the Argylls very nearly pulled off the upset of the home-standing Eagles.
Frankton pulled away late in the opening set as Klettheimer’s second kill of the match ended an Argylls’ run for a 21-19 Eagles’ lead. Claire Duncan served up an ace on set point for the Eagles.
The Argylls controlled the second set as Ella Brummet recorded two of her four kills and added an ace, and when Camryn Bolser put away an overpass at the net, it was 21-15 in favor of M-G. Maegan Wilson — who led M-G with eight kills — pushed the lead to 23-17 as the Argylls forced the third set.
“We know what is pretty successful for (Frankton). It’s pretty obvious,” M-G coach Kayla Jump said. “We were really keying on them, and that helped us, but being consistent in our play was key in that second set.”
A Brummet kill and two Frankton errors gave M-G a 3-1 lead in the final set, and a Demie Havens push-kill made it 4-2. The Eagles roared back with four straight points and a 6-1 run overall — capped by another Duncan ace — for an 8-5 advantage.
Back came the Argylls with a 6-1 run of their own, highlighted by a pair of Wilson kills and aces from Reese Box and Maddy Moore for an 11-9 lead.
Consecutive kills from Sperry, Alyvia Woodruff and Klettheimer gave Frankton the lead at 12-11, but a second straight kill for Klettheimer was waived off due to a net violation, evening the count at 12-12.
But Klettheimer responded with back-to-back kills, and after a Frankton service error, she finished the match with another as the Eagles secured one of the top seeds for Saturday’s tournament finals.
The senior credited Sperry’s kill earlier in the set with lighting a fire under the Eagles.
“After Emma hit a monster line shot, that’s what got us going,” Klettheimer said. “We got some good passes and good sets. She was just killing it.”
Frankton improved to 11-4 with the victories while Madison-Grant fell to 7-6 and Alexandria dropped to 4-8.
Results of Thursday’s pool play determined seedings for bracket play which begins Saturday morning at Elwood. Frankton will play the winner of the 9 a.m. match between Liberty Christian and Anderson in the top half of the bracket while the Argylls will meet Anderson Prep at 11:15 a.m. and Alexandria will face five-time defending champion Pendleton Heights at 10:15 on the opposite half.