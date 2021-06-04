FRANKTON — After winning their first regional title in a decade, the Frankton Eagles are hopeful to advance to the state championship game for the first time since 2005 with a pair of wins Saturday at the Frontier semistate.
That first win will require their very best effort.
Frankton (19-7) received votes in Class 2A poll and will square off with No. 1 Pioneer (32-2) at 11 a.m. Saturday with the winner to play at 6 p.m. against the unranked survivor of Game 2 between Western Boone (19-11) and Fairfield (25-4).
The Panthers arrive riding the crest of a 20-game win streak and batter opponents with their bats and baffle them with their pitching.
Pioneer averages over 10 runs with a total of 54 home runs while also yielding just 39 runs all season.
Junior Hailey Cripe leads the powerful Panthers offense with a .587 batting average and 22 home runs with her 60 RBI ranking second on the team. Another Hailey, senior Gotshall, leads the team in RBI with 65, doubles with 21 and batting average (.607) while contributing 16 home runs toward the team’s total. Senior Mackenzie Walker adds 11 long balls and 48 RBI for an offense that carries a team batting average of .452.
The challenge for Frankton’s junior ace Adyson Coppess is to keep the ball in the park and rely on her defense, which played error-free ball in defeating Madison-Grant 6-5 in eight innings at Tuesday’s regional.
That helps an Eagles squad with just one senior on the roster build confidence heading into Saturday.
“It definitely picks us all up and lets Ady know that we have her back,” sophomore shortstop Makena Alexander said Tuesday.
In 24 games — 22 starts — Coppess has thrown 144 of the team’s 171 innings. She has posted a 17-6 record with a 2.52 earned run average and has struck out 142 batters.
Gotshall and Cripe split time in the circle for the Panthers, and both boast intimidating numbers.
Gotshall is 16-2 with a 1.18 ERA over 112 1/3 innings with 202 strikeouts while Cripe is 15-0 with a miniscule 0.32 ERA. Cripe has thrown 88 2/3 innings with 187 strikeouts. As a pair, Gotshall and Cripe average nearly two strikeouts per inning and allow less than one hit per three innings.
The Frankton offense that will try to break through is led by Alexander, who is hitting .553 during her debut season. She has an OPS of 1.776 and slugs at a 1.158 clip thanks to 12 home runs, two triples and six doubles while leading the Eagles with 45 RBI.
Freshman Claire Duncan bats .425, and Coppess is a .396 hitter and has accounted for seven home runs. Catcher Mackenzie Swango is Frankton’s lone senior and carries a .368 average into Saturday with two HR and 21 RBI.
The numbers may make it seem a daunting task for Frankton, but they are not to be counted out.
“We’ll be prepared is all I have to say,” Frankton coach Jeremy Parker said Tuesday. “We’ll be ready.”
