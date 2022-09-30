ANDERSON — As the Frankton boys tennis team prepared to rush the court Friday night at Anderson High School, there was a prolonged pause.
The latest contested point in a marathon No. 3 singles match was being determined by the line judge appointed for the final game.
“He called it in,” someone shouted from the middle of the group.
With that, Aaron Hartley’s three-hour, 30-minute victory was confirmed, and the Eagles had a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over rival Lapel and the program’s first sectional crown since 1995.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Hartley said, struggling to find the words after an emotionally and physically draining battle. “We haven’t beat them in awhile.”
To be fair, few area teams have beaten the Bulldogs recently and none in a match of this magnitude.
Lapel entered with nine consecutive sectional championships and quickly took a 2-0 lead by sweeping the doubles matches.
The No. 2 team of Jaden Cash and Grant Humerickhouse were the first off the court with a 6-4, 6-1 victory, and the No. 1 team of Isaac Bair and Shyam Lewis followed moments later with a 6-3, 6-2 decision.
At that point, the Bulldogs appeared to be in good shape with No. 1 singles player Mason Poynter also up a set in his match.
Then the Frankton comeback began. Sam Barr got the first point with a 6-4, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles, and Max Barr evened the score at 2-2 with a come-from-behind 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 1.
That left Hartley and Lapel freshman Hogan Bair on the court by themselves for nearly two hours with the sectional championship hanging in the balance.
“It was nerve-racking,” Frankton coach Mark Hartley said of watching his son fight for the title. “I was hoping he wasn’t as nervous as I was. I just kept trying to remind him, ‘Hey, this is a game. It’s a game. Just have fun, enjoy it. This is an awesome moment to just try to focus on the positive. So don’t get overwhelmed. Don’t get swallowed up in the moment.’”
Both players had to overcome significant adversity as the sun went down and temperatures cooled.
Hartley won the first set 6-0, but Bair answered with a 6-4 win to force a third set just minutes after the No. 1 singles match ended.
Bair could have folded under the mounting pressure, but it seemed only to make him stronger.
“It’s just a competitive family and competitive people,” Lapel coach Justin Coomer said. “He’s gonna battle. He just fell short tonight, but there’s no doubt he’s gonna battle. And most of my kids are like that.”
The Bulldogs won their ninth straight Madison County championship early in the season with No. 1 singles star Jacob Erwin battling through a severe back injury.
Erwin hasn’t played since, but Lapel still fought its way to 14 victories and put itself in position for its 10th straight sectional championship.
It’s feat worthy of celebration, perhaps especially on the night the streak came to end.
“Whether it’s injuries, our lineup changed I don’t even know how many times during the year,” Coomer said. “In the middle of the year, we kind of struggled until we kind of found ourself, and then we started playing a lot better.
“We knew that was going to be a tight match. We beat Frankton (in No.) 3 singles during the season and won both the doubles with a little bit different lineup. But our fight was tremendous tonight.”
That fight went down to the wire.
Hartley jumped to a 2-0 lead in the third set, but Bair answered with three consecutive victories to briefly take control.
The players traded serve breaks until the set was knotted 5-5 as the halftime festivities were wrapping up just a few volleys away at Collier Field.
Hartley put himself in position to win the championship on a contested “out” call for a 6-5 lead. That necessitated the installation of a line judge for the final game and led to the pause before Frankton’s celebration.
It was a perfect example of how tight the margins in this match were and how hard the championship points were fought.
“Somehow he just was able to clear his head – because sometimes that’s one of the hardest things to do for a player,” Coach Hartley said of his son’s championship poise. “Just let a point go or let a game go, and he was able to do that somehow. You’d have to ask him that one. I’m not sure how he pulled it off.”
Frankton is a team without a senior arriving perhaps a year ahead of schedule.
The road ahead will be challenging, with an immediate date against Central Indiana Conference rival Madison-Grant on Tuesday in the regional at Marion.
The Eagles will enter next year with a target on their backs as the team that took down Lapel.
But that’s a task for another day.
For now, there’s time to savor this championship run so long in the making.
“I’m not sure (how long this will take to sink in),” Coach Hartley said. “Maybe when we’re sitting on the fire truck (parading) through town. I don’t know.”