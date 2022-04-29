ALEXANDRIA — Needing to give one pitching star the night off following a 10-inning outing the night before, Shenandoah coach Christina Myers had no problem handing the ball to junior Emma Whittenburg.
The younger hurler has had strong stuff all season, giving the first-year coach the luxury of having two aces to choose from.
And having a double-digit lead before she threw her first pitch helped Whittenburg start relaxed and stay that way.
The first 10 Raiders to bat reached base and scored during an 11-run first inning and Shenandoah ended a season-long curse in the second inning in support of Whittenburg’s five strong innings in a 13-3 win over Alexandria in five innings.
Shenandoah (10-6) has now won seven of its last nine — both losses were in 10 innings by one run — while Alexandria (2-9-1) dropped its fourth straight contest.
Whittenburg was in control throughout, escaping threats in the first and fifth innings and only yielding the three runs in the fourth inning. She struck out five batters and walked just one.
“Emma has pitched very well for us all season,” Myers said. “I’m very lucky to have a 1-2 combo like I do have.”
It did not take long for Whittenburg to have all the run support she would need as the Raiders took advantage of Alexandria resting its top pitcher Kendall Parker.
Alyssa Allen singled and Elise Boyd walked to start the first inning and both scored on a single by Lydia Schwagmeier. After advancing on a throw, she scored on a single to left by Kayla Muterspaugh. After a walk, Kenedi Helms singled in a run before Whittenburg walked to load the bases. Haley Alexander walked to force in one run and nine-hole hitter Starlight Lee followed with a two-run double.
Allen the singled home a pair before Boyd gave up the first out of the game with a sacrifice bunt. Schwagmeier and Muterspaugh capped the 11-run inning with consecutive RBI doubles before relief pitcher Natalee Morrow retired the final two batters to end the inning.
That huge early lead took the pressure off Whittenburg as she headed to the circle and took advantage of a wide strike zone with an effective rise-ball.
“That was a big thing, it really helped me relax going out there,” she said. “When I saw he was calling those high ones, I just kept throwing it.”
With one out, the Raiders played add-on in the second inning.
Alexander walked and Lee and Allen singled which brought in one run. Boyd walked to load the bases and Schwagmeier drove in her fourth run of the first two innings with a sacrifice fly to center and it was 13-0.
They were the first runs Shenandoah had scored in the second inning all season.
“I was begging, please get us just one run in the second inning,” Meyers said. “That was kind of our inside joke tonight.”
One bright spot for Alexandria was Parker who, despite being scheduled from a day off from pitching, entered in the second inning with one out. She retired all 11 batters she faced with five strikeouts, giving her team a chance to stay in the game.
“I looked at her in that first inning and said, ‘Are you able to go?’ because we had heard that she had warmed up a little, not that we wanted her to go,” Alex coach Sarah Almack said.
The Tigers rallied in the fourth and it started after one out.
Tristen Dunn, Ashlynn Duckworth and Jacklynn Hosier started the inning with singles with Dunn scoring on an error in left field. Allison Duckworth followed with a two-run double to the left-center fence to trim the lead to 13-3.
Alex loaded the bases with one out in the fifth, but Whittenburg retired the next two batters to end the game.
The young Tigers team — only three players have extensive varsity experience — never hung their heads or gave up, another bright spot according to Almack.
“We don’t give up,” she said. “We fought back, it’s the same as Eastbrook when we were down 8-1, we fought back from that.”
The Raiders return to action Saturday morning with a 10 a.m. visit to Knightstown while the Tigers will host Blackford Tuesday in Central Indiana Conference play.
The IHSAA Softball tournament selection show will be Sunday evening at 7 p.m.