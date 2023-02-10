ALEXANDRIA — When Madison-Grant shoots the 3-point shot well, its is very tough to beat.
A hot-shooting night combined with an oppressive defense can make this team nearly unstoppable.
Jase Howell scored 16 of his game-high 25 points in the first half, the Argylls forced nine first-quarter turnovers and M-G rolled past Alexandria 59-42 Friday night to close out its Central Indiana Conference season.
Madison-Grant improved to 13-4 overall and finished CIC play at 6-1 while Alexandria fell to 8-12 and 2-4. The Argylls have won eight of their last nine games while the Tigers have dropped six of their last seven outings.
M-G entered the game shooting 39% for the season as a team from 3-point range and singed the nets for 5-of-13 long-range shots in the first half. But the defensive pressure applied to the Tigers may have been the more defining first-half characteristic.
“Early, we did a lot of good things defensively that we wanted to do,” M-G coach Josh Hendrixson said. “We followed the scouting report, and we played with the intensity and physicality that I wanted to.”
The combination led to a pair of long scoring runs for the Argylls in the first half, including the game’s first 12 points on a Teagan Yeagy 3-pointer and five straight Howell points. The Tigers committed four turnovers during the opening run and were forced to take two early timeouts.
Braxton Pratt ended the scoring for Alex with a 15-foot jumper, but it served merely to pause the Argylls’ onslaught. Howell connected from 3-point range to start an 11-0 run that was capped on an Antonio Blackwell layup to open the second quarter.
M-G took its biggest lead at 34-5 on a pair of Peyton Southerland free throws, a 29-point margin that was repeated at 39-10 on another Howell bomb, and the Argylls took a 27-point lead into the locker room.
“I’ve been in kind of a shooting slump my last three games, so this week I really focused on getting some extra shots up” Howell said. “We try to (play good defense) every game, but in the second half that didn’t go too well. We need to try to make sure we’re putting 32 minutes together.”
His point total surpassed Alexandria’s 12 by himself, and the Tigers committed 11 total turnovers, allowing for transition baskets for Madison-Grant.
Alexandria’s fortunes turned more favorably in the second half, led largely by Pratt, who topped the Tigers with 14 points. They outscored M-G 30-20 in the second half, making Hendrixson grateful for the 27-point halftime cushion.
“Luckily, we came out with enough in that first half to build a cushion that we could not relinquish,” he said. “If we’re going to get to where we want to get to in that sectional and beyond, it can’t just be 16 minutes of following the scouting report.”
The Argylls’ 3-point shooting forced the Tigers out of their zone, which opened up the interior for Gavin Kelich (10 points, seven rebounds) and Blackwell, who scored six points off the M-G bench.
“(Blackwell) has been bringing a lot of energy off the bench. That’s what we ask for out of him,” Hendrixson said. “He’s kind of a ‘junkyard dog’ and get in there and do what he needs to do, mix it up, and it might not be the prettiest thing, but it sure is effective.”
Alexandria’s Carson Cuneo led all players with 12 rebounds while Southerland handed out four assists for the Argylls.
Alexandria will resume its CIC schedule Friday with a visit to Frankton’s Eagles Nest while the Argylls will step away from the conference for a Monday trip to Southwood.
M-G scored a 45-40 junior varsity win in comeback fashion after trailing for most of the first three quarters. Andy Stanley led the Argylls with a game-high 14 points while Syler Hartwell paced the Tigers with 13 points.