LAPEL — Eastbrook midfielder Alexis Thorne recorded a haul with a career-high four goals to hand Lapel’s girls soccer team its first loss of the season in Thursday’s 6-1 defeat.
Lapel senior Jocelyn Love emerged as an early threat, dribbling into black turf to attempt a shot on goal, but Eastbrook’s goalkeeper dove to secure the game’s first save. In the third minute, freshman Leila Wilson dribbled 60 yards through the Eastbrook defense, then fed an assist to Love in the far right post to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead. Soden mentioned the vision Love displays on the pitch is the best aspect of her game.
“I think the best thing for her is she can hit the ball from 25-30 yards out sometimes, so she puts pressure on the defense and then she has a nice cut move she can use to get inside the defense,” Lapel coach Chad Soden said.
The lead was short lived as 30 seconds later, Eastbrook retaliated with Thorne delivering a goal from 20 yards out past Lapel’s goalkeeper to tie the game at 1-1. The Panthers (3-1-1) overwhelmed the Bulldogs (7-1) with six unanswered goals, keeping Lapel off balance and out of position for 80 minutes.
“We went into panic mode a little bit,” Soden said. “Got us way out of position, we were down two goals and trying to get two goals on one offensive possession.”
Eastbrook goalkeeper A.J. Brenner made consecutive saves off a pair of Lapel corner kicks in the 18th minute. After screaming “get off of me” to Lapel’s defenders, Eastbrook senior midfielder Estah McKim displayed dazzling footwork and scored on a 25-yard strike inside the left post in the 19th minute to give the Panthers a 2-1 lead.
At halftime, Soden’s main focus was to keep the ladies' head above water. Love attempted her third shot on goal early in the second half, but the soccer ball doinked off the crossbar of Lapel’s field goal post. Krystin Davis freed herself on a breakaway 10 minutes into the second half, but the ball separated too far away, allowing Eastbrook’s goalkeeper to retrieve the loose ball.
Thorne sent a floating tear drop over the head of Lapel’s goalkeeper in the 34th minute to extend the Eastbrook lead to 3-1. Eastbrook’s junior pulled her best trick out of a hat in the 52nd minute -- a strike from 35 yards out -- to increase the Panthers’ lead to 4-1 in the 52nd minute.
“Her quick turn, I think she had two shots where she was 25-35 yards out,” Soden said. “That is just a solid team. I told them I was not disappointed tonight because that was a team that was solid. There was not anything that they did not do well.”
Eastbrook sealed the victory with a pair of late goals inside the box from senior striker Kinley Hackman and Thorne. Lapel aims to rebound and match last season’s win total with a victory in Tuesday’s home game against undefeated Muncie Burris (2-0).