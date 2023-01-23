ALEXANDRIA — On Friday, Eastbrook will play Blackford for the Central Indiana Conference championship, a title that eludes Alexandria after the Panthers visited the Jungle on Monday.
There is a simple reason Alexandria will not have a chance to force a three-way share of the title.
“We got out-toughed, and (Eastbrook) played better than us,” Alex coach Mickey Hosier said. “They were better than us. It’s that simple.”
Sophia Morrison led Eastbrook with 17 points, and the Panthers kept Alexandria’s most dangerous offensive player off the scoreboard for much of the second half as the Tigers fell 43-33.
Alexandria (15-5) fell to 4-2 in the CIC while Eastbrook (16-4) remained unbeaten at 6-0 in the conference The Panthers will face Blackford — also 6-0 in the CIC — Friday with the title on the line.
Hosier, meanwhile, will be less concerned with the conference championship and focus on what went wrong Monday and gearing up for the postseason, which begins for the Tigers in just over a week.
With the game tied 15-15 in the second quarter, Eastbrook’s Olivia Howell was fouled on a made drive to the basket to give her team the lead for good. She missed the free throw, but Audri Prater grabbed the offensive rebound and made a 3-point basket to make for a five-point possession and a 20-15 lead for Eastbrook.
For the game, Eastbrook outrebounded the Tigers 32-24. Of greater concern for the Alex coach is the 12 offensive rebounds his team surrendered, which resulted in 15 second-chance points for the Panthers.
“I hate that. As good a shooting team as they are, I thought we rushed them, which is what we wanted to do,” Hosier said. “When they missed shots, our defense is basically to go get it. But they were better at that tonight than we were.”
Morrison followed with a baseline drive for a 22-15 lead, but two free throws each by Jacklynn Hosier and Lily Harpe pulled the Tigers within three and very much still in contention at the break.
However, the Panthers extended their defensive pressure in the second half to include more aggressive traps for Hosier — who averages better than 24 points per game. As a result, the star sophomore was limited to three second-half field goals — with two coming in the closing seconds after the game had been decided.
After halftime, she scored 10 of her team’s 14 points, with Cali Crum and Morgan Baker accounting for the other four points with a field goal each. Coach Hosier credited the Eastbrook defense with limiting clean looks for his daughter.
“I don’t really understand why more teams don’t do that,” he said. “They tried to take the ball out of her hands and force someone else to beat them. When that happened tonight, we turned the ball over too much and we threw it to them.”
Alexandria forced 22 Eastbrook turnovers, but they were largely offset by 18 committed by the Tigers.
Crum finished with six points and matched Harpe with six rebounds to lead the Tigers. Harpe added two assists and three steals.
Kortney Goff added 10 points for the Panthers.
The Tigers will wrap up their regular season with home games Tuesday against Taylor and Thursday against Madison-Grant, which will also conclude their conference schedule. Alexandria drew a first-round bye in Sectional 40 at Wapahani and will play the winner of Tuesday’s first-round game between the host Raiders and Lapel.
The Alex JV team scored a 48-43 win over the Panthers behind a 15-point performance from Rylie Kellams.