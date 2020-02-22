FISHERS – High school coaches have some of the toughest jobs in sports.
It’s part teacher, part mentor and part drill sergeant all wrapped up in someone who must show the patience of Job.
They work. They plan. They prepare their players. But with the hormones that drive the teenage brain, it’s anyone’s guess which version of their team will show up on any given day.
On Saturday morning, Anderson boys swimming and diving head coach Jeff Eddy looked over his athletes and gave a silent, “Oh, boy.” They were quieter than usual. There was a far-off look in their eyes. His words seemed to wash right over them.
It turns out Eddy had nothing to worry about. What might have looked like distraction in some instances turned out to be focus. His swimmers were locked in and ready to go at the Fishers sectional meet.
Behind Dayton Edwards, Carson Smitherman and two third-place relay finishes, the Indians scored 204 points to finish fifth out of 10 teams and earn Eddy the Sectional Coach of the Year Award.
“I wasn’t sure what would happen this morning, but then everything came together this afternoon … for all the kids,” Eddy said. “They went out and swam lifetime bests. What a thrilling meet.”
Edwards finished third in the 50-yard freestyle (21.78 seconds) and fourth in the 100 free (48.22). Smitherman was fifth in the 500 free (5:01.16) and sixth in the 200 free (1:46.25).
The juniors also joined Isaac Hanauer and Aiden Barrett on the 200 free relay that touched the wall in 1:31.51, while Barrett and Sam Eskew rounded out the 400 free relay team that finished at 3:22.69.
Edwards’ time in the 50 free was 0.51 seconds from an automatic qualifying cut to next week’s state meet. Sectional winners and automatic qualifiers get first dibs at the 32 state bids. After that, the IHSAA awards at-large spots to the next fastest sectional times. Those lists are released Sunday morning.
That half-second was likely lost in a slow start Edwards tried to make up for once he reached the water. With just one lap down and back in a 25-yard pool, though, it’s a tough challenge for anyone to overcome.
“Dayton was eighth out of eight on the start, and he knew it,” Eddy said. “That’s something we can work on and get better and make sure he’s ready for next year.”
Anderson’s 200 medley relay team of Michael Strait, Hanauer, Jason Bale and Eskew finished seventh in 1:53.15.
Also scoring points for the Indians were: Barrett (ninth, 200 free, 1:52.19; 10th 100 fly, 57.20), Eskew (10th, 500 free, 5:16.34; 12th, 200 medley, 2:16.78), Strait (11th, 100 back, 1:03.13; 13th, 50 free, 24.43), Bowen Liber (12th, 200 free, 2:01.06), Jackson Stephens (13th, diving, 227.60), Jacob Zerkel (14th, 100 free, 54.56; 15th, 100 back, 1:06.72), Drydan Thomas (15th, 100 free, 55.36), Hanauer, (15th, 100 breast, 1:12.59), Jason Bale (16th, 100 fly, 1:05.51) and Devin Goodrich (16th, 500 free, 6:06.86).
“The kids really stepped up and did a great job today,” Eddy said. “And it really means a lot to me when your peers see how hard your team is working and to recognize them by giving me the (sectional coaching) award.”
PENDLETON HEIGHTS
The Arabians sandwiched a strong day with fifth-place finishes in the first and final events.
Pendleton Heights led off with 1:47.28 in the 200 medley relay thanks to Tyler Keesling, Oliver Claxon, Trevor Cobb and Brayden Jones. The Arabians then closed with the 400 free relay team of Jones, Keesling, Claxon and Cobb going 3:35.42.
That secured sixth place for Pendleton Heights with 154 points overall. The 400 free relay finish also was a 12.49-second drop from the team’s best time coming into Thursday’s sectional preliminaries.
“We really warmed up as the meet went on,” head coach Mindy Hertzler said. “Everybody swam right at or under their times. It was a good day.”
The 200 medley relay team of the 200 free relay team of Clayton Britt, Kyle Kemper, Tyler Hollendonner and Nathan Spencer took seventh at 1:41.13, a five-second drop from their previous best.
Cobb was eighth in the 100 fly (54.96) for the Arabians’ other top-eight finish.
Also scoring points in the consolation finals were: Cobb (ninth, 100 back, 58.48), Jones (10th, 100 free, 53.13; 12th, 50 free, 24.37), Claxon (13th, 200 medley, 2:16.94), Keesling (13th, 100 back, 1:04.25; 16th, 200 medley, 2:22.35) and Hollendonner (14th, 100 breast, 1:11.20).
Divers Cayden Sisson (ninth, 277.15), Ashur Grobey (10th, 272.15) and Jonathan Pardue (14th, 215.55) also scored points.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN
An eighth-place finish by the Lions’ 200 free relay team of Ethan Smith, Lucas Williams, Nicholas Bitar and Markus Williams highlighted Liberty Christian’s afternoon. They finished in 1:45.34.
Liberty Christian scored 42 points as a team as the same four swimmers took ninth in the 200 free relay. Markus Williams also was 15th in the 100 fly (1:04.60)
“This was a great sectional,” Lions head coach Lavonne Roberts said. “This team has such a great affect about everything they do. They go out and they do the best they can. You can’t ask for more than that.”
ELWOOD
The Panthers finished with 32 points on the strength of its two relays.
The team of Zachary Moody, Thomas Kaszuba, Ethan Haas and Ethan Mendenhall finished ninth in the 400 free relay (4:29.93) and 10th in the 200 free relay (1:50.59).
Head coach Mindy Kelly said the eight boys on the varsity team worked hard to build a foundation for the future. All of the Panthers set personal bests over the weekend.
“They had a great year and a great sectional,” Kelly said. “They worked hard and had a lot of fun.”
