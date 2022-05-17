ANDERSON – The Anderson baseball team scored eight fifth-inning runs to conquer Madison-Grant 12-5 in six innings on senior night Tuesday at Memorial Field.
Madison-Grant senior Mason Richards sparked the offense by extending his team-leading 24 RBI with a two-out single in the first inning to give the Argylls (9-13) an early advantage. After retiring the side in order in the bottom of the first, starting pitcher Maddox Beckley earned an RBI groundout to extend the Argylls’ lead to 2-0.
Anderson starting pitcher Linkin Talley drew a walk to begin the bottom of the second inning. Then fellow senior DJ Howells got the Indians (15-9) on the scoreboard with an RBI-double to cut the deficit in half. Howells eventually scored from an balk by Beckley to even the game at 2-2.
“Our coach had specifically said, ‘I challenge you right now to get better and start playing well,’” Howells said.
In the third, Madison-Grant sophomore Braiden Ross launched a missile to the left-field fence to drive-in freshman Luke Gilman and give the Argylls back the lead 3-2.
The Indians capitalized on the struggling Madison-Grant pitching staff by bringing eight batters to the plate and drawing a couple of bases-loaded walks to regain a 4-3 lead.
“Back a while ago, we were losing close games a lot,” Anderson senior Jacob Lee said. “But we all came together and started hitting on our own, and after that we just started coming up big when we needed to.”
The Argylls did not concede as sophomore Gavin Kelich tied the game again with a RBI-single in the fourth inning. Then Gilman hit a sacrifice fly to left field to retake the lead 5-4. The freshman is batting an outstanding .343 this season and drew three walks in addition to his go-ahead RBI in the contest.
“The highlight for us as a team is we have struggled to consistently score runs every inning,” Madison-Grant coach Curt Haisley said. “When I looked up there at the scoreboard, we had scored a run in every inning and even put up a two-spot in the fourth inning, so I was really happy about that.”
This matchup instantly became a back-and-forth battle featuring three ties and five lead changes through four innings. After a leadoff double from senior Trevor Trahan and a walk from Lee to start the bottom of the fourth, Anderson sophomore Dontrez Fuller beat out an infield single to tie the ballgame. Fuller finished the game with two hits, two runs scored and an RBI.
“It was a good opportunity to be playing here. The seniors showed out, and we got the dub (win) at the end of the day,” Fuller said. “I love playing with these guys, and we’re going to have a great rest of the season.”
Anderson brought 14 batters to the plate and drew four bases-loaded walks in what turned out to become a defeating fifth inning for the Argylls.
“I told them basically to come in, compete and try to make competitive pitches ... but I felt like that was too tight of a zone for high-school baseball,” Haisley said. “At the same time, if that’s the zone then we have to be able to work within it, and we did not do that tonight.”
The game was called in the middle of the sixth inning as the sun had set and the lights were malfunctioning at Memorial Field.
“I was getting ready to go ask if we could turn the lights on because I felt like it was getting dangerously dark,” Haisley said.
Anderson has won six of its eight games in the month of May and still remains one game behind Richomond for first place in the North Central Conference. With just four regular season games left before sectional, the seniors acknowledge the lasting impact the group wants to leave for the underclassmen is to enjoy both the game and the final ride.
“Five or six games ago, we turned it around a lot, started playing for ourselves and had fun,” senior Conner Stephenson said. “Just have fun because you only get to do this once in your life.”