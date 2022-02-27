The blind tournament draw can yield all sorts of anomalies in the IHSAA sectional pairings when they are revealed just over a week before the postseason begins. Arch rivals can be paired together, or perhaps an early meeting between perceived sectional favorites is a result.
For this year’s tournament, perhaps defying mathematical odds, no THB Sports area team drew a bye into the semifinals, meaning all 11 squads will play first-round games at five sites Tuesday or Wednesday evening.
Here is a glance at those first-round matchups for all area teams, a few of the key players, and what the road ahead looks like:
Class 4A
Sectional 9 at Greenfield-Central
Pendleton Heights (7-15) vs. Mount Vernon (19-2), Wednesday, 6 p.m.
After a dreadful 1-9 start, the Arabians played much better in the second half of the season. PH is led by senior Jamison Dunham at 18.3 points per game while 6-foot-7 sophomore Josiah Gustin (11.3 points, 6.7 rebounds) has emerged as a solid scoring threat.
The seventh-ranked Marauders have won 13 in a row and are led by twin senior guards Amhad and Armon Jarrard who combine to average 30 points and 7 assists.
Anderson (19-4) vs. Greenfield-Central (15-7), Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.
If the Indians are to continue their dream season with their first sectional title since 2009, they will likely have to beat three strong teams. Anderson is led by a trio of double-digit scorers in junior Ahmere Carson (20 points, 4.8 assists), senior Ty Wills (15.2 points, 3.2 assists) and junior Ja’Quan Ingram (12.4 points, 6 rebounds) as well as surging 6-8 senior Sean Paige (9 points, 6.4 rebounds).
The Cougars have won nine straight since a Jan. 28 overtime loss to the Arabians and boast 19.8 points per game scorer Dylan Moles and freshman Braylon Mullins (11.1 points) leading the way.
Wednesday’s winners will meet in Friday’s second semifinal.
Class 2A
Sectional 39 at Tipton
Madison-Grant (12-10) vs. Blackford (8-14), Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Having already clinched a winning season, the Argylls can advance to Saturday’s championship game by repeating regular-season wins over the Bruins and Eastbrook in Friday’s 6 p.m. semifinal. M-G is led by dynamic junior guard Jase Howell (16.5 points, 5.9 assists) with plenty of support from senior Seth Lugar (12.1 points) and junior Peyton Southerland (10.4 points).
Junior Dawson Hundley paces Blackford at 19.1 points per game, and the winner will meet another CIC opponent in Eastbrook (10-12) on Friday evening.
Sectional 40 at Alexandria
Lapel (11-11) vs. Alexandria (6-15), Tuesday, 7 p.m.
The Bulldogs saw a four-game win streak come to an end by one point at New Castle. Freshman Brode Judge leads Lapel at 11.1 points per game while senior Landon Bair (8.8 points, 3.8 assists) is the driving force for the Bulldogs. Lapel defeated Alexandria 71-43 during the Madison County tournament in January.
The Tigers limp into the postseason on a nine-game losing skid and are led by junior Owen Harpe’s 12.1 points per game. Sophomore Carson Cuneo brings 7.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game for Alexandria.
The winner faces Winchester (13-8) in the first Friday semifinal.
Frankton (13-9) vs. Wapahani (18-4), Wednesday, 6 p.m.
The Eagles beat the Raiders by 11 points at the Eagles' Nest back in December, and the two will face off again to open sectional play. Frankton is led by seniors Harrison Schwinn (17 points, 8.1 rebounds) and Jacob Davenport (12.3 points, 3.7 assists) while junior Colin Gardner has been solid at 9.9 points per contest.
The Raiders average nearly 70 points and are led by sophomore Isaac Andrews (23.8 points) and junior Aidan Franks (19.9 points).
Elwood (1-20) vs. Monroe Central (21-0), Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.
This is a tough draw for the young Panthers as they face the unbeaten No. 1 team in 2A in the opening round. Juniors Jayden Reese (13.8 points) and Hunter Sallee (13 points, 7.9 rebounds) have been the center of the Elwood offense.
The Golden Bears are led by seniors Jackson Ullom (15.7 points) and Gavin Smithson-Burciaga (12 points, 6.5 rebounds).
Wednesday’s winners will meet Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the second semifinal.
Sectional 41 at Hagerstown
Shenandoah (12-10) vs. Northeastern (17-5), Tuesday, 6 p.m.
The first step toward continuing their five-year reign as sectional champions will be for the Raiders to knock off one of the sectional favorites.
Seniors Jasper Campbell (15 points, 5.8 rebounds) and Jack Stevens (12.5 points) have helped Shenandoah to another winning campaign. Sophomore Drake Stevens hands out 3.9 assists per contest.
Senior Raedhyn Foust tops the Knights at 16.9 points per game while Payton Lumpkin contributes 9.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
Class 1A
Sectional 55 at Wes-Del
Liberty Christian (14-9) vs. Tri-Central (13-8), Tuesday, 6 p.m.
In a not-unfamiliar position as sectional favorites, Liberty Christian will face a tough road to get to the finals Saturday.
The Lions open with the Trojans and will rely on their interior strength of senior Adonis House (15.1 points, 8.2 rebounds) and junior Kobe Watson (9.8 points, 5.5 rebounds) as well a deep backcourt led by senior Zack Jeffers (12.1 points). The Lions typically play 9 to 10 players per game.
LC will have to solve Tri-Central's duo of senior Jake Chapman (25.8 points, 11.8 rebounds) and senior Caden Leininger (11.3 points, 5.1 assists).
The winner will face the host Warriors (11-10) Friday at 6 p.m.
Daleville (12-9) vs. Anderson Prep Academy (1-20), Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
A favorable draw has the Broncos facing the upstart Jets in their sectional opener.
Daleville boasts four starters who score in double figures, led by senior forward Tre Johnson (17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds). Sharpshooters Meryck Adams (13.5 points) and Dylan Scott (10.2 points) are also frequent targets for senior point guard Cam Leisure (12.5 points, 7.8 assists).
APA has balance on offense with freshman Lincoln Fathauer (8.5 points) and junior Ben Scott (8.2 points) leading the way. Sophomore Zayden Finley (6.4 points) leads the Jets at 4.5 rebounds per game.
The winner will face Cowan (4-15) in the second semifinal Friday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.