Shenandoah boys basketball coach Rick Ellsworth enters his seventh season with the program but as the new head coach of the Raiders.
After coaching as an assistant for six seasons under former coach Dave McCollough — who took a coaching position at Frankfort — Ellsworth will command a revamped lineup.
“We ran the workout, and then a few weeks later they had some teaching positions available, so they posted the job at Shenandoah, and they kind of combo-ed it with possible teaching positions,” Ellsworth said.
The 1990 Pendleton Heights alum began coaching at his alma mater while in college at Ball State. He coached eighth-grade basketball at Pendleton Heights Middle School and worked as an assistant for the high school football team for 14 years.
“I was literally working down in Fishers and would drive in the morning from middle school practice and then drive back to Muncie for varsity practice before going home,” Ellsworth said. “I did that for four or five years.”
Ellsworth attributed his coaching inspirations to former Pendleton Heights coach Brian Hahn and McCollough. He learned how to foreshadow in-game situations from Hahn and how to develop quick plays on the drawing board during timeouts from McCollough.
Two returning starters for the Raiders are Haygen Tomlinson and Carson Brookbank, both juniors. As a sophomore, Tomlinson scored a career-high 13 points against Lapel and secured 11 rebounds against Monroe Central.
“I told them to limit themselves from being a one-trick pony,” Ellsworth said. “Like Haygen, who is 6-foot-3, just being a post up guy. I tell players the more things you can do, the more I’m inclined to keep you on the floor.”
The first-year head coach is anticipating the freshman class that posted an outstanding 23-1 record as eighth graders. He told the players last season was almost like a redshirt year as the players learned the game of basketball and transitioned to high school.
Shenandoah had won five consecutive sectional titles prior to the heart-breaking 49-46 overtime loss to Northeastern in the 2022 sectional opener. Ellsworth was an assistant of the 2019 regional championship team, and the Raiders were expecting even bigger things in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the sports world.
“We came back that next year and might have had our best team at that point,” Ellsworth said. “We won the sectional tournament and went to Greenfield to have practice for regionals. We were still holding out in Greenfield even when they canceled. I was like, ‘They don’t even need to bring fans in. We’ll play with no fans.’ But, after a week, the IHSAA just shut it down. It felt just like losing because those seniors never got to compete in their last game.”
Ellsworth noted an important aspect of coaching is to surround yourself with good players and coaches. Shenandoah will host the season opener in a Mid-Eastern Conference matchup against the Daleville Broncos on Nov. 23.
“Our coaching staff is gonna represent our program and help me lead these players to what they want to do in the future,” Ellsworth said. “You only get one opportunity to play high school sports, and high school basketball in Indiana is on another level.”