ELWOOD -- Elwood (0-1) will have to wait another week to snap its 23-game losing streak after the Panthers fell 29-26 in their home opener to Southern Wells (1-0) on Friday.
“Our effort and our toughness was just off the charts,” Elwood coach Michael Karn said. “You saw numerous kids limping on the field. They probably shouldn't have even been playing, but good luck taking them out. Several kids who couldn't breathe (would) come off for one play, go right back in. We wanted this one.”
Elwood gave its fans early hope with its first drive, as junior quarterback Jayden Mullins broke free for a 52-yard touchdown run on the second play of the game, but the Panthers struggled with offensive consistency throughout the remainder of the first half. Southern Wells scored and converted its extra point attempts consistently while Mullins gave up two interceptions on his first two pass plays.
“Well, I constantly tell him 'Next play, next play, next play,'” Karn said. “If you're constantly harping on the previous play, you're gonna make more mistakes. I think the first one was attributed to nerves. (It was his) first game ever playing at quarterback, or starting at quarterback at least. The next one, he just overthrew the guy, and the corner, who was probably their best athlete, was over the top, and you get that sometimes.”
In the second half, Southern Wells scored on its first drive before sophomore Brylen Mort, who didn’t appear as a running back in the first half, helped get some momentum going with a 22-yard touchdown run.
“Honestly, I wasn’t surprised (at Mort’s performance),” Karn said. “If you would’ve asked me five or six months ago, I would’ve been surprised. But he’s added 25 pounds on his bench, probably 50 pounds on his squat just over the summer. It’s not a surprise. He was our honorary captain this week, just a great, hard-working kid.”
The Panthers took their first lead since their opening drive with Mullins finding freshman wide receiver AJ Flanagan for a 51-yard touchdown on his third pass of the game late in the third quarter, however, Mullins went down with a leg injury as Elwood made the 2-point conversion. He was helped to the locker room before returning just before the end of the third quarter, but he did not record a rush attempt the rest of the game.
“I don’t know if I’m worried (about Mullins’ injury),” Karn said. “Jayden Mullins is gonna play. The hardest part for me this next week is backing him off because that's not who he is. He's probably our hardest hitter in practice 80% of the time. He's looking for contact, which is not exactly what you want from a quarterback, but I appreciate the toughness. He'll play.”
Elwood saw a few injuries against the Raiders as Mort (ribs), sophomore fullback Bracken Jetty (hand) and sophomore wide receiver Kayden Simpson (ankle) all dealt with setbacks during the game along with Mullins.
Southern Wells came back late to score, but a failed 2-point conversion kept it a three-point game before Elwood sputtered with Mullins, who couldn’t run his efficient quarterback keeper plays, and turned it over on downs. The Raiders ran out the clock for their first win since 2020.
“We fought,” Mullins said. “I think that's really where we want to be, that we fought and we can build off this. This is a tough loss, and I think it will stick with us and will give us the fuel to get past Tipton and a lot of other teams.”
One of Karn’s key phrases to the team is “next play.” It’s a phrase he will be using a lot this week as the Panthers focus on Tipton (0-1) for their next matchup.
“I told them how proud I was of their attitude, effort and toughness,” Karn said. “And then I told them, 'This is Week 1. We have nine more games. Pick your heads up and keep going.' We have a chance to still get into that win column, but not if we hang our heads and stop working. If we pick our heads up and keep working, anything’s possible.”