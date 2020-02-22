ELWOOD – The final home game of the season left Elwood still searching for answers after a 69-44 loss to Cowan Saturday night.
A tough Blackhawk defense prevented the Panthers from getting good looks and making shots fall. Elwood went 20-for-50 from the field while Cowan kept the pressure for all 32 minutes.
“We struggle,” Elwood head coach Matt Corn said. “We are very limited in some of the things we can do. Offensively, I thought we were better. We didn’t hit shots, but we were better.”
Despite not claiming a win, the Panthers saw freshman Jayden Reese step up as an offensive force. Reese topped Elwood’s scoring with 14 points.
“He is playing well,” Corn said. “He is one of those guys that we can rely on to maybe go get his own (shot) a little bit. His progression is there. It is just small steps right now.”
Reese was accompanied by junior Mason Robison who finished with 11 points.
However, offensive threats on the perimeter and in the paint by Cowan proved to be too much for Elwood to handle. Six-foot-10-inch junior Riley Duncan was Cowan’s primary target down low as he shot a perfect 8-for-8 from the field and finished with 19 points and five rebounds.
“We don’t have anybody tall enough to really bug him,” Corn said. “It is just trying to put bodies around him and try to negate the passes from getting in there.”
When Elwood was able to stop the pounding in the paint, junior sharpshooter Jacob Thomas was on the perimeter hitting shots for the Blackhawks. Thomas notched 22 points with 12 coming from beyond the arc.
Playing his final game in Elwood was senior Trenton Porter. Going into the game, Porter knew that this contest would mean a lot. His final shot at home as a Panther was a 3-pointer, one of only three Elwood made the entire game. That is a memory that will stay with Porter.
“I ended my career with a three, so that’s good,” Porter said. “Sadly, it didn’t end out too well. It’s just kind of sad that this was my last home game.”
As he exited the game with seconds remaining, Porter hugged every one of his teammates. The only senior on the squad took it upon himself to be a leader all season.
“I knew coming in that it was going to be a rough year because we had eight seniors graduate last year,” Porter said. “I tried to be the leader of the team and get everybody going.”
Elwood fell to 0-21, while Cowan improved to 11-10. The Panthers will play at Clinton Central on Tuesday.
