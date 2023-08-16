ELWOOD — Since the 2004 season, Elwood has had more football coaches than winning seasons.
The Panthers have had six different coaches at the program’s helm and boast only three winning seasons (two at .500), with the losing season streak dating back to the 2015 season.
Current coach Michael Karn, who will enter his third season with Elwood after six seasons as defensive coordinator at his alma mater, Jay County, has led the Panthers in their most recent losing seasons, both winless (0-9 and 0-10).
But Karn knows the heights Elwood has reached in its history, the sectional title in 2000 and the sectional, regional and semi-state championships in 1987. He is focused on returning the Panthers to their former glory.
“Elwood is definitely a football town,” he said. “A lot of people who were on some of those more successful teams live in the area and reminisce about the good old days. But, unfortunately, the environment changed with a bunch of head coaches coming through and only staying a year, and superintendents and principals all doing the same. So it just kind of fell on some hard times. We’re just trying to get some stability back and get Elwood football back to where it was.”
Karn is shaking a few things up as his squad looks to snap its 22-game losing streak that dates to October 2020. Most notably, a new quarterback in junior Jayden Mullins.
“(He) really hit the weight room hard,” Karn said. “He’s the first person since I’ve been there that has eclipsed 900 pounds in dead squat and clean combined.”
Mullins was a standout performer last season, playing almost every position on the offense (except the offensive line) and helping out on defense as well.
“(He’s) one of our more athletic kids on the team as a whole, so having him handle the ball every play is going to be huge,” Karn said.
Mullins sets lofty goals for himself, both personally and for the team.
“Any bar that I have set for him, he has already set for himself,” Karn said. “It’s part of my job to help him reach those goals.”
With Mullins under center for the first time, Karn expects a mistake or two to come but wants to emphasize a “one play at a time” mentality, not just with Mullins but across the team.
“A lot of times you’re going to make a mistake, and then you dwell on that the next time you’re out there, and you just can’t do that,” Karn said.
The Panthers are a young team again, with less than 10 combined juniors and seniors. Karn’s expectation for the veterans is simple: solid leadership.
“When you have a small senior class, you need every single one of them. Really, what we need from them is solid leadership,” he said. “They need to be really solid leaders because a majority of your team is built with underclassmen.”
Junior Kailebb Baumbauer is one such upperclassman. The 6-foot-2, 250-pound offensive/defensive lineman is one of Elwood’s captains and one to watch this season.
With a young team, Karn said there is always some focus on the future of the program and has spent offseason time focusing on recruiting other athletes around the school.
“A big thing we’ve been trying to do is communicating with other athletes and getting them to come out because we have a pretty small senior class this year, and that’s obviously not the recipe for winning varsity football games,” Karn said. “Last year, half our team was freshman, so this year, half our team are going to be sophomores. Just really trying to do a little bit of recruiting to help the numbers gap that we have.”
Another shakeup for Karn and the Panthers this season will be Karn’s return to the defensive side of the ball.
“My background is more on the defensive side of the ball,” he said. “So, I’ve really put a lot more on a couple of my assistants to take care of the offensive side more, and I’ve transitioned to the defensive side. I wouldn’t say unconventional, but like ‘It wasn’t working the other way, let’s go this direction.’ We’re still working within my framework of things I want to have done, but it’s just a different way of doing it.”
Elwood will run a 3-4 defense that can be versatile on any given play.
“We have the ability to shift into a four-man front or a five-man front, drop the safety down and have an extra linebacker in the box, do all kinds of exotic things,” Karn said. “But we’ve been able to really keep it simple, especially with the defensive lineman. All they have to know is are they head up or are they bumped over. It really simplifies it for them, and then we just move one other person, so the call is really simple to get them lined up.”
Offensively, the keys to the playbook have been given to Zakk Jarrell, who has been with Karn at Elwood since his first season in 2021.
“He really leans heavily on our offensive line coach as well,” Karn said. “They kind of got together and really talked a lot of blocking schemes and really hammered that stuff out.”
Jarrell’s offense will be a run-first spread scheme, which is newer to the Panthers, especially with a new quarterback in the mix.
“Ideally, we want to throw the ball 12-15 times a game,” Karn said. “Obviously, if we’re really successful with it, then we can do it more, but that’s the ideal amount.”
Elwood’s season opener will be against Southern Wells, whose 0-10 record in 2022 matches the Panthers’.
“We want Southern Wells,” Karn said. “They’re in a very similar spot to where we are. They haven’t won a game in a couple of years. Guaranteed, they are thinking the exact same thing. This is our chance to get on the right track here, especially (to) start off the year 1-0.”
Blackford is another game on the schedule where Elwood has the opportunity to get into the win column. The Bruins only took one victory from the 2022 season, a 13-6 win over Elwood.
“We played them really tough (last season),” Karn said. “I thought they were the more physical team and, honestly, that’s why they beat us last year.”
Despite the pressure of getting into the win column, Karn wants his side to be competitive in every game this season.
“If you look at our point differentials last year, they were terrible,” he said. “We can’t have that anymore. It’s OK to lose, but if you take what we had last year if we’re able to compete in those games, that’ll serve us really well for the tournament.”
In 2022, Elwood’s opponents outscored the Panthers 581-46, including five games where Elwood couldn’t get on the scoreboard. The average point differential for each defeat was 53.5. From Karn’s perspective, that does not give the Panthers the chance to “deserve to win” his unofficial motto for the 2023 season.
“I’m very upfront and honest with our kids, if you look at other teams, we’re behind in strength, athleticism and overall skill level,” Karn said. “It’s all fixable, but we have to earn it. We have to deserve to win.”
Karn can’t predict wins, but he said he is looking forward to earning a win. Not just for the team, not just for the players, but for the community of a football town that has fallen by the wayside.
“Nobody can ever say ‘This game is a guaranteed win,’ but these kids deserve it,” Karn said. “This community deserves it. We’re really, really, really hungry for that win.”
Elwood hosts Southern Wells on Friday to start the season. Karn said the Panthers are looking forward to the opportunity to start the season 1-0. Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.