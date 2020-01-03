ELWOOD — Elwood and Daleville were so desperate for a girls basketball victory Friday night it got to the point where the players were practically beating each other up.
The three referees certainly took notice in this battle royale won by Elwood 52-50, as they whistled the teams for 52 fouls.
That resulted in six players fouling out (three on each side) and 73 total free throws attempted. The victorious Panthers were 21-of-35 from the line, and the Broncos were 23-of-38.
“They let us play a little bit both ways, but I don’t know if it’s to our advantage or not,” said Elwood coach Craig Brunnemer, whose squad moved to 4-11 and snapped a five-game skid. “We do like to foul a lot, but that’s normal for us.”
Free-throw shooting nearly became the Panthers’ worst enemy as they were trying to close out the Broncos (5-10).
Elwood, which led 49-48 with a minute to go, missed seven in a row at the line. But Daleville — with top-scorer Heather Pautler (26 points) on the bench with five fouls — was unable to take advantage.
“I have told them, one day it’s going to come back to haunt us, and the free throws kept us in the game and gave us a nine-point lead,” Brunnemer said. “But we were very fortunate.”
The Panthers’ points at the line as well as down low helped put them ahead 27-18 just past the midpoint of the third quarter, and 45-38 with 3:40 left (it was 15-13 Daleville at the half).
Daleville made a seven-point run to knot it at 45, with Pautler converting a three-point play at the 2:48 mark.
Two free throws by Olivia Shannon 28 seconds later gave Elwood the lead again, and despite their late struggles, the Panthers were able to hang on.
“It was a great game for my team to be involved in because we haven’t been in those situations very often,” Brunnemer said. “It’s good for the younger kids, and it’s (also) good for our older kids because they haven’t been in this situation a lot in their history.”
Elwood got big games from its two post players. Sophomore Jaleigh Crawford had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and senior Sydney Scott had her first double-figure night, with 15 points. She had been averaging 2.4 points.
Senior Lexi Crosbie had eight points, all in the third quarter, and that helped the Panthers to their big lead.
On the other side, Pautler had her second-highest total of the season and was 12-for-21 at the line. The junior also grabbed 15 rebounds and scored 14 in the fourth quarter before fouling out with 31 seconds to go.
Emi Isom added 11 points — nine in the final period — for Daleville.
“It was a really physical game, and I would rather it be a physical game than not a physical game,” Daleville coach Ashley Fouch said. “My girls responded, but the only problem is, we didn’t knock down as many free throws as we usually do, but it’s focus.”
In the junior varsity contest, Elwood defeated Daleville 37-16, with Kenzie Cornwell scoring 16 for the Panthers and Maddie Etchison six for the Broncos.
Daleville is at Muncie Central today, and Elwood hosts Alexandria in the first round of the Madison County tournament on Monday.
