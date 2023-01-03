ELWOOD — Three of the small-school swim programs in Madison County got together Tuesday at the Elwood Natatorium, and the depth of the host Panthers made for a one-sided team competition.
Elwood outscored Liberty Christian by a combined 188-39 total — 120-29 in the girls meet and 68-10 in the boys meet — as the teams return from Christmas break and begin the final month of the swimming regular season.
Despite the first competition after a break coming against a Lions team with just five competitors and Frankton’s three boys athletes, the Panthers were happy with the performance.
“I was very pleasantly surprised because a lot of them had personal-best times,” Elwood coach Mindy Kelly said. “Christmas has been kind of hit and miss with their practices because of family plans, but they looked really good.”
The three Eagles swimmers — Ethan Jarvis, Jack Melvin and Hunter Smith — have been competing alongside Elwood all season, and in this meet, the trio teamed up with Elwood swimmers to form relay teams, something new to several of the Frankton athletes.
Their races were exhibitions — Kelly is awaiting word on the eligibility of inter-school relays — so the results did not count in the scoreboard, but they paired with Owen Huff to win the 200-yard medley relay and with Ethan Haas for the top spot in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
It was an especially good night for Melvin, who also was the fastest finisher in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle races. He feels good about where he is right now and is working toward a strong finish to the season and postseason.
“I feel like I could do better,” he said. “I want to get better at technique, better at turns and getting my starts down.”
“Last year when we came back from (Christmas) break, his times kind of went back up,” Frankton coach Laura Melvin added. “At least now they’re right where they were when he left off.”
The Elwood girls won every event against the outmanned Lions. Winners included Ellie Laub (200-yard individual medley and 100-yard butterfly), Katelyn Foor (200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle), Trenidy Gibbons (50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle), Kennedy Perrin (100-yard backstroke) and Emma Vanover (100-yard breaststroke). Perrin, Foor, Laub and Olivia Simmons opened the meet by taking the 200-yard medley relay while Perrin, Simmons and Gibbons were joined on the winning 200-yard freestyle relay by Savannah Garcia. Foor, Perrin, Laub and Gibbons closed out the meet with a win in the 400-yard freestyle relay as well.
“They’re stepping up and doing stuff, and I’m glad,” Kelly said. “We have enough kids this year to fill our events. (Gibbons) is a freshman, and she finished first in both her individuals. She’s one that we’re going to watch. By the time she’s a senior, she’ll be really strong.”
The Lions narrowly missed out on picking up a girls win in the 100-yard breaststroke when Vanover just beat LC’s Sienna Koscelek to the wall. The margin was 0.28 of a second after Koscelek led most of the race.
Elwood boys picking up wins included Dustin Maseman (200-yard freestyle), Haas (200-yard individual medley), Jackson Osborne (diving), Isaac Capshaw (500-yard freestyle) and Huff (100-yard backstroke).
Jarvis was the top finisher in the boys 100-yard butterfly, and Smith took first in the 100-yard butterfly for Frankton.
With several swimmers missing, Kelly put some of the Panthers in new events and said they performed well. She was especially pleased with Huff’s time of 59.76 in the 100-yard freestyle, losing out to Melvin’s winning time of 58.78 by less than a second.
“Owen Huff gave me grief all night,” Kelly said. “He kept saying, ‘I can’t do the 100 free.’ Well, he came in under a minute.”
The Panthers will be back in the pool Thursday when Eastern Hancock comes to Elwood while the Lions will compete Saturday at noon in the Pioneer Conference championships.