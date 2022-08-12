ELWOOD — Three years ago as an Elwood sophomore, Ellie Laub showed up for her first day of practice having never played golf before. She sprouts a wistful smile as she recalls her experiences of that first year of golf.
“I started my sophomore year, and I double-parred every single hole, every single game,” she said. “It’s definitely gotten a lot better.”
Now Laub is competing as Elwood’s No. 1 player and Friday carded the low round of the day for the Panthers as Elwood improved to 3-1-1 with a win over Mississinewa.
It was a modified match as the Indians had just three players. Elwood co-coach Tom Austin chose to match up Mississinewa’s three players with the top three scores for the Panthers, rather than accept an automatic win by default. The move paid off as Laub’s 52 along with a 54 from Alyvia Savage and Emma Alvey’s 58 were good enough for a 164-172 win over the Indians.
Ashtynn Brubaker shot a 50 to earn medalist for Mississinewa.
Yzabelle Ramey fired a personal-best 59 and Chloe Staggs added a 61 for the Panthers, who saw four of their five players shoot below their season averages in the match. Austin also sees room for improvement.
“I’m sure if I were to sit down with all five of them and replay the nine holes, every one of them would find five shots they could have saved if they approached the shot differently,” Austin said.
Nobody would have faulted Laub if she had decided that first season was enough, but she stuck with the game, continued to work and improve. She can’t pinpoint her favorite part of the game, but knows it is one — unlike many other sports of youth — she can enjoy playing for the rest of her life.
“I just like how I can do it forever,” she said. “You don’t have to be good at it to play.”
When she is accurate, her length off the tee is impressive, as evidenced by a wide smile she shared with the gallery following a particularly long drive on the seventh hole. Austin related an experience of watching Laub outdrive men who play in a weekly club.
“It helps me get to the green faster,” she said. “I’m not the best chipper, so that helps.”
Austin’s five starters were separated in their scores by just nine strokes Friday, similar to the spread in their averages. He sees improvement each day, but more than anything, he said this is an enjoyable group of kids to be around.
“I am pleasantly surprised,” he said of the 3-1-1 start, which now includes two wins against Central Indiana Conference foes. “The girls get along very well. They pick each other up. I don’t have a premier player, but I have five premier players in how they get along with each other.”
The Panthers will host Clinton Central on Wednesday at Elwood Golf Links at 5 p.m.