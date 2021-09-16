PENDLETON — Pendleton Heights has one of the most dangerous weapons around in senior Avery Ross, who piled up 16 kills Thursday in an Arabians sweep of Hoosier Heritage Conference rival New Palestine.
One of the keys for greater success for the sixth-ranked Arabians will be finding consistent sources of production that force the opponents to defend more of the court.
For coach Blair Barksdale, one potential candidate has been the position of middle hitter, usually manned by Ross’s sophomore sister, Mikala, and senior Gabby Ennis. Both have been productive, but Barksdale has been looking for more, and she liked what she saw Thursday evening against the Dragons.
“We have got to continue — in matches like this where we are pushed a little bit — to find ways to put the ball away, away from Avery Ross, so we’re more comfortable doing it in the bigger matches,” Barksdale said. “That’s just going to continue to open things up for Avery and Hannah (Grile) when she gets back.”
Thirteen of Avery Ross’s 16 kills came in the first two sets, so the bulk of the late scoring came from the middle hitters and a strong service game.
Mikala Ross recorded four of her six kills in the decisive third set and added two blocks while Ennis posted eight kills total.
Ennis is fully aware of the importance of being a complimentary figure in the PH (21-3) offense. It was something she learned when Ross’ season ended early last year due to an injury.
“Once Avery got hurt and had her stress fracture, that was when I first realized that when our best player is out that somebody has to step up,” Ennis said. “It was a good learning experience for all of us. This year, I have more confidence in myself.”
Ennis added three aces, including the clincher on match point. She worked on her serving skills during a time when her Munciana Club was closed due to COVID.
“When COVID first shut down club — we have a basketball barn that we have a volleyball net in,” Ennis said. “So it was hard to hit because I couldn’t be around anyone, but I worked on serving a lot just because that’s what you do when you’re on your own. You don’t need anyone else.”
Ramsey Gary added to her team-leading ace total for the season with four, giving her 55 on the year. Two of those aces came during a 10-2 run to break open a 15-15 tie in the second set. The junior Indiana University commit also recently passed 800 digs for her career.
The Arabians took advantage of 13 hitting violations by New Palestine (11-2) in handing the Dragons their second HHC loss of the season. Barksdale said her team built on the opportunities presented to them by adding points and turning the violation into multiple points.
“When we get the ball back, and this goes back to our service pressure, we did a good job. Most servers went on a two- or three-point run,” Barksdale said. “It wasn’t just point for point.”
Olivia Wright had 29 assists for the Arabians, and Whitney Warfel added four kills and a block on the outside.
The Dragons were led by freshman Lauren Wilson with 10 kills and two blocks, junior Regan Kleiman with eight kills and junior Isabella Gizzi with 21 assists.
The Arabians will enjoy the rest of the week off and head to Fishers on Monday before returning home to host HHC rival New Castle on Tuesday evening.
