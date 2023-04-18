ANDERSON — Nick Whalen pitched a complete game as the Richmond baseball team defeated Anderson 13-2 on Tuesday in five innings.
All nine batters for Richmond (5-4) came to the plate in the first as the Red Devils gained a 5-0 lead. With two outs, a dropped fly ball in right field allowed Richmond to clear the bases.
Anderson (4-5) committed seven errors in the loss, leading to four unearned runs scored by the Red Devils. Head coach Adrian Heim acknowledged the Tribe’s first conference loss got away from the team before taking its first at-bat.
“We are probably leading the state in errors, no doubt about it,” Heim said.
In the bottom of the first, Kairo Parks hit a sacrifice fly to right field to drive in Dontrez Fuller and put Anderson on the scoreboard. Parks leads the Tribe with a .455 batting average and 12 RBI through nine games.
Whalen scored on a wild pitch in the second inning. Casey Blevins then hit an RBI single to drive in Wyatt Wolfe and extend the Red Devils’ lead to 7-1.
Richmond coach Dave Marker did not plan to use Whalen on the mound for the entire game. Marker labeled Whalen as the cornerstone of the Red Devils’ defense.
Richmond catcher Evan Williams led off the third inning with an infield single and reached second base on a throwing error by the Anderson shortstop. Dustin Moore later hit a two-run triple over the head of the Anderson right fielder. Moore finished 2-for-3 at the plate and led the Red Devils with three RBI in the victory.
“We are a feast and famine team,” Marker said. “Sometimes we just make contact. We don’t strike out a lot, but we just get cheated on crappy pitches sometimes instead of sitting back, seeking the fastball and looking to do damage.”
Wolfe continued the onslaught with an RBI single to right field. Richmond hit around and scored six runs in the third inning to take a 13-1 lead.
“He has stayed back and hit the ball the other way when he has to,” Marker said. “He pulls the ball when it presents itself. He’s just got a nice approach.”
Marker mentioned Wolfe transitioned from batting leadoff during his junior year to batting in the No. 3 hole for his senior year. The Richmond senior leads the Red Devils with a .391 batting average this season, including a 3-for-3 performance at the plate in Tuesday’s win.
“You have got to produce runs for us,” Marker said. “You got pop in your bat, and we put him in the three-hole, and he’s responded.”
Heim mentioned the Tribe must show heart, desire and toughness to bounce back in Wednesday’s rematch at Richmond. Anderson has been outscored 26-2 during this current three-game losing skid.
“That is exactly how you get beat, and that is exactly what we have been doing every night,” Heim said. “That is why we are on a three game losing streak, just terrible mistakes.”