LAPEL — At the outset of Thursday’s Madison County semifinal showdown against unbeaten Madison-Grant, Lapel coach Justin Coomer was unsure if his top player, Jacob Erwin, would be physically able to finish his match, much less come out on top.
“He said 50(%), but he might have loosened up a little during the match,” Coomer said. “He toughed it out.”
“When we were warming up, I knew it was going to be tough,” Erwin said. “I’ve played once in the last two weeks. My back is just kind of tough. So that sounds accurate, about 50%.”
Wincing in pain and pausing to stretch after almost every point, Erwin defeated pain and the Argylls' top player, Luke Gilman, 6-4, 6-4 to provide the clinching point and send Lapel into the championship match Friday after a 3-2 win over Madison-Grant.
The Bulldogs will host Pendleton Heights on Friday after the Arabians defeated Frankton 3-2 in the second semifinal. Lapel has won the last eight Madison County championships in a row.
But the quest for a ninth figured to be in jeopardy because of the quality of the M-G team and proved to be very much on the line when Erwin’s match came down to the wire.
Lapel grabbed early momentum when it swept the doubles matches. At No. 1 doubles, Grant Humerickhouse and Shyam Lewis upended Soren Price and Brogan Brunt 6-2, 6-4 shortly after Jaden Cash and Mason Poynter put the first Bulldogs' point on the board with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Davin Barton and Benjamin Fox at No. 2 doubles.
That put pressure on the Argylls to sweep the singles matches for the win.
“We’ve been harping on doubles the last week. We’ve got some experience and a new guy who didn’t play last year,” Coomer said. “That’s taken some time to get that together. Hopefully, we can continue going there, and tomorrow will be the same kind of match. So we’ll see what happens.”
The Argylls picked up their first point at No. 3 singles as Clayton Hull dispatched Camden Novak 6-1, 6-1, leaving each team’s top two players battling for those precious final two points.
Erwin was up a set and knew his team needed one more point to clinch. He was also aware Lapel’s No. 2 singles player was down a set and battling in the second.
“There were definitely a couple times when I wasn’t sure I was going to make it to the end,” Erwin said. “But in the second set, it started to numb up and started feeling a little better, and I knew I was going to make it.
“Honestly, at no point was I thinking I would lose that second set. Even when I was up 4-1 and it got to 4-all, I was confident I was going to be able to pull it out.”
Erwin was able to pull it out by breaking Gilman’s serve and holding at 40-15 to send the Bulldogs back to the county finals.
In that No. 2 match, Madison-Grant’s Christopher Fox came from behind in both sets to edge Lapel’s Isaac Bair 7-5, 7-5 for a second Argylls point.
“Christopher is so mentally tough, and he is able to concentrate on the point on hand,” M-G coach Tony Pitt said. “Our motto is, ‘The last point is history. The next point is a mystery,’ and he kind of sums that up.
“I was really proud of the way we battled at all five spots. Not just singles but doubles competed really well, too. This was a good test.”
Coomer and the Bulldogs will meet the Arabians on Friday at 4:30 p.m. for the county title.
“We’re going to have to get Jacob healed up and rested and these other guys rested,” he said. “Hopefully, we can get ready to go. That was a battle. I knew it would be.”
The Argylls will host Frankton for third place.