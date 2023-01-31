SELMA — Even on a team led by high-scoring underclassmen, having a senior backcourt is an invaluable asset.
It is an asset that paid a high dividend for the Lapel girls basketball team Tuesday evening.
Senior Jaylee Hubble did all her scoring in the fourth quarter — including the go-ahead 3-point basket and the clinching free throws — as Lapel came from down by as many as nine points to defeat Wapahani for the second straight Tuesday 49-43 in Selma.
The Bulldogs improve to 17-7 on the season and will face Alexandria (17-5) Friday in the 6 p.m. semifinal.
Wapahani was led by senior Camryn Wise with 22 points and nine rebounds and wrapped up its 19-5 season. It was the second straight season Lapel defeated the Raiders in both the regular season finale and in the sectional.
Hubble, Deannaya Haseman — who had 10 points and seven rebounds — and Kerith Renihan comprise a trio of senior guards for the Bulldogs who have largely played second fiddle to star freshman Laniah Wills and junior Maddy Poynter, the top two scorers for Lapel.
Wills had another big game — 16 points and 11 rebounds — but sat much of the fourth quarter with leg cramps, something that has been a rare occurrence since earlier in the season.
“I even thought about that tonight, getting her an electrolyte drink,” Lapel coach Zach Newby said. “But she hadn’t cramped up in a long time, but here it is tonight.”
On the ensuing possession, Renihan found Hubble for a corner 3-point basket and the lead for good for Lapel at 37-35. Just for good measure, Haseman fed Hubble for a second straight 3-point basket and Lapel’s biggest lead of the night to that point at 40-35.
“I was trying not to think too much because when I think too much, I’m not going to make it,” Hubble said. “I was just focusing on having good form and knocking them down.”
Moments later, Haseman — regarded as more of a perimeter shooter — drove into the lane for two points to restore the five-point advantage.
But the Raiders battled back. Two Lauren Luce free throws and a Wise rebound basket cut the Bulldogs lead to one at 42-41.
But Poynter then found junior AnnaLee Stow alone under the basket for a layup with 42 seconds remaining. After a Poynter free throw and another Wise basket, Lapel had the ball out of bounds with 25.6 seconds remaining and a two-point lead.
The Bulldogs burned 16 seconds off the clock before Luce fouled Hubble. After a timeout, the senior calmly sank both to seal the game. Stow added two more free throws with 1.1 seconds left for the final margin.
“Jaylee is a very good basketball player,” Newby said. “She’s been kind of down on herself all year, but I don’t worry about it because when I need her to show up, she shows up. We needed her, and she hit big shots.”
Fifteen seconds into the fourth quarter, Poynter hit an elbow jumper to give the Bulldogs their first lead at 34-33. But 1:07 later, Wills was forced out of the game and Wise scored in the lane to put the Raiders back on top at 35-34.
Midway through the third quarter, Wapahani senior Reese Baker connected on two free throws to give her team a 29-22 lead and herself 1,000 career points. It was followed by a Wise basket and a 31-22 Raiders lead, matching their biggest of the night.
Newby reminded his players they had seen similar situations during their season, which featured opponents with a combined .635 winning percentage.
“People that don’t play that quality schedule don’t understand how much it helps,” Newby said. “If I can tell them in a timeout, ‘How many times have you been in this situation?’ — even in the first half when we were down nine — this is not new. We’re going to be just fine.”
Haseman responded with five points — including a three-point play — and three rebounds during the third quarter as Lapel clawed back to within one point heading to the fourth.
“They were definitely out on me, so I couldn’t get the three like I usually do,” she said. “So when I saw openings in the lane, I took it. Coaches tell me the more aggressive I am, the better we are.”
Stow added a key six points and four rebounds, and Rosemary Likens had three points off the Lapel bench.
The Bulldogs defeated Alexandria 71-60 just before Thanksgiving. Newby and his players expect a battle for the chance to advance to the sectional championship.
“It’ll be fun. It’ll be a battle, and it always is,” he said. “Playing against Mickey (Hosier), he’s a great coach. They’ll be well coached. His daughter (sophomore Jacklynn Hosier) is phenomenal.”
“I’m excited, and I’m ready for it,” Haseman said.
Sectional 40 continues at Wapahani on Wednesday with first-round games between Muncie Burris (0-15) and Wes-Del (3-18) at 6 p.m. and Monroe Central (12-9) against Winchester (17-6) in Game 2. The semifinals will be played Friday starting at 6 p.m. with the championship game slated for Saturday at 7:30 p.m.