LAPEL — As Lapel walked off the court a year ago after being knocked out of the girls basketball tournament by eventual state runner-up Frankton, there was disappointment at the end of a 17-win season as well as the graduation of senior post player Ashlynn Allman.
The double-double machine closed out her career with 14 points and 11 rebounds in her final game before departing for St. Francis to play softball. While coach Zach Newby and the Bulldogs were buoyed by the idea they would be returning three senior guards and a talented junior forward, Allman’s absence left a gaping hole in the middle for an otherwise talented 2022-23 squad.
The Bulldogs also knew help was on the way in the form of 6-foot-1 incoming freshman Laniah Wills, who had been dominant for the middle school team.
“I thought our team last year should have been doing what this team this year is doing. We just didn’t get to that point,” Newby said. “I knew Laniah was dominant for our eighth-grade team and that she would come in and help us, but I didn’t know how much.”
Heralded by scouting services as an athletic and multi-talented post, Wills joined the high school team amid rather high expectations and has proved to be more than just the missing piece to a team with high hopes but more of a catalyst for the 19-7 Bulldogs as they prepare for their regional championship game Saturday against Eastbrook (19-5).
“I feel like she met all those expectations,” senior point guard Kerith Renihan said. “Everyone was saying she was amazing and really good, and she came in and was amazing and really good.”
It is a hard point to argue.
Wills opened the season with a double-double in her debut against Winchester and averaged 16 points and 13 rebounds for the season. It was a trend that has continued in the postseason as she reached double-figures in points and rebounds in all three sectional games, including a 27-point, 21-rebound game against Alexandria in the semifinal round.
But no matter her playing skills, trying to fit in with an experienced group — including seniors Renihan, Kaylee Hubble and Deannaya Haseman and junior Maddy Poynter — can come with a certain level of apprehension, particularly for a high school kid.
“At first, I was nervous wondering how I’d fit in,” Wills said. “But it’s basketball, so I was going to fit in somehow.”
Whatever concern there would be when it came to blending the newcomer with her seasoned teammates dissipated quickly. Poynter remembers a 3-on-3 basketball tournament where she and Wills were teammates over the summer.
The duo clicked immediately.
“Me and Laniah just dominated. We scored every single time,” said Poynter, who averages 12 points for Lapel. “We ran a screen and roll every time. It was make it-take it, so we just kept going back and forth, back and forth, back and forth. We just did every time. Either I’d throw it to her or I’d make a 15-footer.”
Wills is not only tall, talented and athletic, she is also blessed with strong hands. Seldom does the basketball touch her fingertips and bounce away. That has added confidence to the Lapel guards who know if a shot misses, there is a good chance Wills will grab the rebound, and if she doesn’t score on a putback herself, she can kick it out to an open shooter for a second chance.
“They always know that, anywhere in the paint, I’m going to be there,” Wills said. “That’s my home.”
Those hands have made passing to the post a valuable weapon in Lapel’s arsenal. Once Wills has the ball on the block, it’s almost a guaranteed two points for the Bulldogs.
“Our passes, if they’re too high, she gets them,” said Renihan, who averages better than four assists. “She gets everything.”
Blending basketball talent is one thing. But Renihan’s distributing, Hubble and Haseman’s shooting and Poynter’s slashing could not have matched up with the interior talents of Wills if not for intangible qualities the Lapel players possess.
It is an attribute that is not necessarily visible to the fans in the stands but readily apparent to the coaches and the teammates.
“The chemistry was always fine. All these girls are so easy going I wasn’t necessarily worried about that,” Newby said. “From the beginning, she wasn’t a diva, and the girls respected her for that. She’s always done what we’ve asked her to do.”
“I was really excited because she’s 6-foot and freakishly athletic,” Poynter said. “I knew she’d make our team better. She just clicked with all of us really well.”