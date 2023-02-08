Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Periods of rain. A few rumbles of thunder possible late. Low 43F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Periods of rain. A few rumbles of thunder possible late. Low 43F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.