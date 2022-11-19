FAIRMOUNT – What a difference a year makes.
When Josh Hendrixson arrived at Madison-Grant before last season, he was looking at a roster devoid of varsity experience.
One season later, and Hendrixson is returning four varsity starters, including one of the most exciting players in the area in senior Jase Howell.
“Last year we were replacing 95% of the scoring from the previous season,” Hendrixson said. “And this year we have 65% of our scoring back. We have a good base coming back from last year’s team that reached the sectional championship game, and we return more than 40 points a game from that team.”
More than two-thirds of those returning points are courtesy of the shooting and passing from Howell, the 5-foot-9 senior who averaged 15.7 points, 5.8 assists and 4 steals for the Argylls last year.
“He’s one of those players that is truly a leader for us on both ends of the floor,” Hendrixson said. “On offense, if things break down on that end, he’s got to get everyone where they need to be. Defensively, I’ve never coached a player that’s as good of an on-ball defender as Jace. What he does for us is invaluable on both ends.”
Howell was in the top 10 in the state in both steals and assists last season.
Joining Howell as returning starters are fellow senior Peyton Southerland and juniors Teagan Yeagy and Clayton Hull.
Southerland, at 6-foot-1, will be expected to use his length to carry a big load on the boards. He averaged 10.5 points and 5.1 rebounds last season.
“He’s one of our leaders in rebounding, and he’s a player we counted on a lot last year,” Hendrixson said. “He is long, and he’s a good shooter, too.”
Yeagy and Hull both started more than 80% of the team’s games last season as sophomores, Hendrixson said, noting they were fixtures other than short stretches where they were out battling injuries.
Others fighting for playing time include seniors Antonio Blackwell and Andrew Richards and juniors Mavrick Griffin and Gavin Kelich.
“We got some sophomores a lot of playing time last year, two of them starting most of the year, and they are ready to make the next step as juniors,” Hendrixson said.
Madison-Grant was 14-11 last season, Hendrixson’s first, and reached the championship game of the Class 2A Tipton sectional, beating Eastbrook 67-61 in double-overtime before falling to the hosts in the final. It was the Argylls’ fourth straight winning season.
And while Hendrixson knows the Central Indiana Conference will be tough, particularly with defending conference champ Oak Hill returning all five starters, he thinks his players should believe in themselves as contenders.
“We should strive to win sectional and conference,” he said. “It’s a group that should have those aspirations. This group, if they don’t aspire to want to do those things, then something’s wrong.”