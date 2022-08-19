Frankton football coach Mark Luzadder is looking at multiple positives within his program as he prepares for his second season leading the Eagles:
• Experience at several key positions.
• Contagious enthusiasm on the offensive line.
• Seeing kids automatically react to a situation out of instinct and knowledge.
Luzadder’s Eagles were 3-7 last year, and this year’s team will be led in the offensive backfield by quarterback Gage Rastetter and running back Crew Farrell.
Rastetter, a senior, will take snaps for the third season. Farrell, who will also play linebacker on defense, had an outstanding offseason, Luzadder said.
“Crew has a knack for the ball, always runs it down,” Luzadder said of his style on defense.
In front of these guys will be an offensive line led by senior Hunter Branham, a four-year starter, and sophomore Ty Everson.
“Branham will be left guard, and the right guard is the sophomore who is very gifted,” Luzadder said. “Those two have gotten the others excited about playing. I think the biggest thing is they get the kids there. The way they work out in the weight room — and they’re not afraid to call out another lineman if they’re not going as heavy as they should be.”
Austin Nunley and Brady Carmack will likely be the top receivers for the Eagles.
Rastetter’s experience shows in the way he runs the offense, Luzadder said.
“He’s such a good game manager,” Luzadder said. “We run the ball a lot, but when we throw the ball, he’s a good combination with Gabe Douglas, and he’s not afraid to pull it down and run it.”
Many of the Eagles will be two-way players.
The second-year coach is excited about the improvements he has seen from one year to the next, as he works toward ending a stretch of four straight losing seasons.
“We’re still trying to battle some of the small things,” he said. “But last year it was effort, like kids sometimes forgot how to play full speed, and we haven’t had to deal with that this year. So we’re fine-tuning blocking assignments, and teaching them more about football.
“We’re getting to the point where they automatically know what to do, where they are reacting instead of freezing. That’s a big difference.”
Luzadder sees strength in numbers, as the roster has held in the 40s despite graduating a large senior class last year. He also sees two other kinds of strength that are indicative of better days ahead.
“We’re definitely academically stronger and physically stronger,” he said.