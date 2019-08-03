PENDLETON — One way to recover from the loss of nine players to graduation, including the top-two offensive weapons as well as the Area Player of the Year, is to come back with an experienced senior class that is nearly double in size.
For the Pendleton Heights boys soccer team, this year's senior class of 16 players includes a pair of key performers returning from injury, which keeps optimism and expectations high according to head coach Kyle Davy.
"The experience, the leadership, it's there," Davy said. "The foot-skill, all the intangibles are there. It's up to us come Monday to come out, work, grow together as a unit, get better each day and then the sky is the limit for us."
The top two scorers from last season's 9-5-1 team (Ethan Schitter and Abe Bohlsen) have moved on as has goal keeper and area player of the year Ethan Hunt.
Hunt was the author of eight shutout wins in goal for the Arabians last season, making keeper a glaring question mark heading into the 2019 season for Davy. Senior Justin Overfield is expected to start this season and will be backed up by sophomore William Phillips — both players Davy has confidence in.
"(Phillips) is very talented, and he'll push Justin in practice," Davy said. "We've got confidence in both of them. Justin is very physically active."
Offensively, the Arabians return seniors Kai Moore (three goals and a team-best eight assists) and Mav Hamilton (three goals), and both will be helped by two more seniors returning from injuries.
Brennan Jones scored five goals and had an assist as a sophomore but was stricken with thoracic outlet syndrome prior to last season, a condition created by the compression of an artery between the collarbone and the first rib. The result was painful blood clots, an ensuing surgery to remove that rib and a season lost for Jones — who is excited to be back on the pitch for the Arabians.
"I had to sit out for eight months," Jones said. "It was crazy going from playing three sports year round to sitting out and doing nothing. After last year, I'm so excited to get back out there. I was excited all summer, and now we're two weeks away from our first game, and I can't wait."
Connor Hendrickson was out last season with a knee injury after a pair of assists as a sophomore and is expected to have a big impact on the coming season.
Overall, Davy feels he has the players to put the ball in the goal this season.
"Brennan Jones coming back from the injury is going to be big for us," he said. "Another senior who has stepped up is Myles Mitchem. He has a lot of speed and athleticism. Kai in the middle will have a strong and solid year. We've got weapons out there."
In addition to addressing the keeper issue, Davy feels PH has the defensive backs who can help protect the backfield and help with the quick transition to offense, including seniors Matt Cole and Daniel Aker.
"Senior captain Daniel Aker on the back line, he's got tons of experience back there," Davy said. "Matt Cole is real athletic and quick. He'll contribute a lot this year. We hope they will step up and fill that role this year."
Mohamed Traore scored twice last season while dividing his time between varsity and junior varsity and, along with incoming freshmen Kameron Kail and Cole Bubalo, will add depth and quickness to the Arabian roster.
"Those two (freshmen) have stepped in and earned the trust of these upperclassmen," Davy said. "That's something that's hard to do as a freshman. (Mohamed) has been JV mostly, but he has a cannon and to get him on the field and create a chance for him, he can unleash it at any moment."
The goals remain the same for Davy — win the Hoosier Heritage Conference and win sectional.
"We're to the point where we don't want to win conference every year. We want that to be expected," Davy said. "Our big goal is sectional. We talk about that every year. We try to get better each and every year, be more competitive and get that big victory to win sectional."
The Arabians will open their season Aug. 22 with a 7 p.m. home match against Hamilton Heights.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.