MIDDLETOWN — Experience so often comes in the form of seniors. And Shenandoah has some seniors in key positions this season, but some who are returning from standout roles a year ago are still only sophomores and juniors.
The Raiders, 6-5 last year when they relied on a special group of seniors, are banking on a solid mix of seniors, juniors and sophomores.
“They are a great group of kids,” Shenandoah coach Jake Stilwell said. “They show up to work every single day. They don’t make excuses, and they are ready to roll. The team might be a little inexperienced, but I think we did a good job of preparing kids to step into these roles.”
The biggest changes for the Raiders will come at the skill positions on offense and the line on defense.
On offense, senior Ethan Loy will take over at quarterback. Evan Fries, the team’s No. 2 running back last season, will lead a running back group of at least four. And wide receivers will be Hayden Hubbard, Carter Abshire and Karter Gray. That group will be filling voids left by Carson Brookbank, Gavin Wilson and Bob Ayres.
“Ethan has done a really good job for us,” Stilwell said of his new quarterback. “He has a great touch, throws a pretty good ball and we really like what he’s doing at quarterback. Fries was our second-leading rusher last year at about 600 yards, Landen Redick moved from wide receiver to running back and Hubbard, Abshire and Gray — that’s a good group of athletes at wide receiver who are really competitive.”
The youthfulness at the skill positions will be helped by experience in front of them. Senior Levi Lewis and juniors Landon Barr and Gaje Zachary all started on the offensive line last year and will be counted on for another big load. They will be joined by a mix of Levi Jackson, Garrett Adkins and Jakob Smith.
The defense, even though it lost big pieces with last year’s senior class, has some very bright spots back. Jackson, the team’s leading tackler last year, will be at inside linebacker along with Jacob Brown and flanked by Haygen Tomlinson and Dylan Parsley at outside linebacker.
“We’re very excited about the things he can do for our defense,” Stilwell said of Jackson.
The secondary will be manned by three returning starters: Hubbard, Fries and Jarrett Helman.
“All three of those started every game for us last year, and they are a nice part of our defense,” Stilwell said. “Evan was all-conference, and Jarrett was third or fourth on our team in tackles as a freshman.”
Those three will be complemented in the secondary by Max Seaburn and Abshire.
The defensive front will, like the offensive backfield, be filled with new faces. Barr, Zachary and Lewis will bring their cohesiveness on the offensive line to the other side of the ball and will be joined by Adkins and Sam McClaughry.