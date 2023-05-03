ELWOOD — Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde was the best way head coach J.R. Reese could sum up Elwood’s softball performance Wednesday against Frankton.
“Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, I don’t know who I’m gonna get to show up,” Reese said.
The Panthers put out a performance Reese could not take any positives from while citing too many negatives to focus on as the Eagles routed the Panthers 16-3.
“I don’t know that I can tell you everything that we can improve on because there’s (too much) ... I don’t know that we did anything right,” Reese said while pacing around the dugout cleaning up.
Frankton (9-3) struck first in the first inning when Jilly Hilderbrand doubled on a full-count pitch to bring in Jersey Marsh, but Hilderbrand was caught trying to stretch her double into a triple, ending the inning. Elwood (7-5) came back in the bottom of the inning with Alivia Boston hitting a fly ball to right field, which was dropped, allowing both runners on base (Mackenzie Cornwell and Kelsey Armes) to score as the Panthers took the lead.
Both sides went scoreless in the second inning (Elwood did score again until the fifth inning) before Frankton took the lead with a two-run homer from Makena Alexander.
“I don’t know what happened the first at-bat (for Alexander),” Frankton coach Jeremy Parker said. “I asked her, but after that, she hit well.”
Alexander finished the game with four hits and seven RBI.
After a scoreless fourth inning, the Eagles ripped the game open with nine runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Elwood relieved starting pitcher Olivia Shannon with Boston in the fifth inning. Shannon allowed three earned runs while striking out three batters in four innings. Boston’s performance out of the gate was frustrating to Reese.
“It was 3-2. It was 3-2, and I switched pitchers,” he said. “If I can’t have somebody else come in and follow up, then this is how the season will be.”
Claire Duncan singled to first and a double from Alexander brought her in. Alexander, who advanced to third from first on back-to-back passed balls while Marsh was walked, was brought in by Hilderbrand’s single on a hard ground ball to second.
Frankton then put Gracie Smith in for Hilderbrand on the bases. Amaya Collins made it to first on a fielding error that brought in Marsh before Aubree Engelking’s sacrifice hit brought in Smith.
After consecutive walks for Paige Parker (who swapped with pinch-runner Kessinger) and Alivia Swisher, Collins and Kessinger both scored on the same wild pitch while the runners advanced. Next, Kinley LaPierre singled on a bunt to put two players on base before Duncan singled on a ground ball to left field to bring in Swisher and a double from Alexander brought in LaPierre and Duncan.
Abbi Johnson was installed as pitcher for Boston after nine runs. She struck out a batter before a fly out ended the inning.
With the Eagles in the run-rule territory, the Panthers got two players on base via walks before Cornwell stole home on a strikeout to extend the game.
In the top of the sixth inning, the Eagles loaded the bases via walks with a strikeout and a flyout in between the first walk and other two walks before Duncan hit an infield fly ball to Shannon, who dropped it allowing two runners to score. Back in the run-rule territory, Alexander hit a triple that brought in two runners leaving Frankton up by 13.
A fly out ended the inning before the Eagles’ infield shut down Elwood to seal the victory.
Frankton used two pitchers in the victory, Parker and Kessinger, with Parker earning the win with five strikeouts in four innings. Kessinger had three strikeouts in two innings. As a team, the Eagles only allowed one earned run.
“What did Paige throw, a one-hitter?” Parker asked. “I mean, a ball up the middle that got behind on Cornwell that’s hitting .580. So she gives up one hit against a team that has five hitters that are pretty good at the top of their lineup. When you give up no earned runs to a team that has five good hitters, you give yourself a chance to win the game.”
Both teams face quick turnarounds with Central Indiana Conference matchups Thursday, Frankton hosts Eastbrook at 5 p.m. while Elwood is on the road against Oak Hill at 5 p.m.
“We’ve got another game tomorrow, another game Friday and we got a doubleheader Saturday. No practice, we just go play,” Reese said. “I told them thanks for giving me their best because if that’s what we’ve got, we’re going to have a long season.”