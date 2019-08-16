2019 Fall Sports

Here is a look at a top returning player from each area school for the 2019 season:
editor's pick featured
THB SPORTS
ELITE 11
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 17, 2019 @ 12:51 am
Here is a look at a top returning player from each area school for the 2019 season:
Contact Rob at rob.hunt@heraldbulletin.com or 640-4886.
Sports Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.