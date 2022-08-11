MIDDLETOWN — While there will be stiffer competition later on the schedule, it is hard to beat the opening week of the golf season Shenandoah senior Carly Chandler is enjoying.
Chandler fired a 46 Thursday afternoon at Tri-County to earn medalist honors for the third time in as many outings as the Raiders improved to 3-1 overall with a 218-238 win over Hagerstown.
Raiders coach Joe Bennett believes Chandler — who was consistently shooting nine-hole scores in the 60s just two years ago — has the potential to play consistently in the 30s by the end of the season. The Raiders senior agrees and, while happy with the early results, knows she can keep improving as Shenandoah’s No. 1 player.
“I feel great about the medalist position, but I do hope to score better as the season goes on and improve,” she said.
Chandler topped her playing partner from Hagerstown, Ashlyn Smith, by six strokes while Ryleigh Flynn and Maddie Shelton each fired a 54 and A.J. Cooper added a 64 for the Raiders. Both Shelton’s and Cooper’s rounds represented personal bests.
The top highlight from Chandler’s round, during which she hit four of seven fairways and four of nine greens, came on the par-5 second hole.
After a solid tee shot down the left side of the fairway, Chandler delivered a hybrid 3-wood onto the green within 15 feet of the hole. While the eagle putt came up inches short, she tapped in for birdie and earned pushups for the second straight day after leaving a birdie putt short the night before.
“Leaving an eagle short is the worst thing you can do, but I had a tap-in birdie so I can’t be upset with that,” she said. “The rule is ‘no birdie or eagle putt short,’ and I’ve done it two nights in a row. Twenty pushups for eagle putts and 10 for birdie putts, so that’s 30 pushups.”
The friendly wager is all about keeping some fun in a game the kids can play — and hopefully enjoy — for the rest of their lives.
“We don’t have to put any pressure on these girls. They put it on themselves,” Bennett said. “I try and pick moments that you can kind of take the pressure off and have fun with it and yet get them to think, ‘Hey, I don’t want to leave this putt short.’”
Chandler also delivered pars on No. 4 (par-4) and No. 8 (par-5) during her round.
Flynn had moved up to the No. 2 position for the Raiders after solid finishes early in the week but was not pleased with her round Thursday. Bennett said that is a good sign.
“She wasn’t happy with her score, and I told her that was OK,” Bennett said. “It’s better than not caring. I really think she’s got some good rounds in her.”
After splitting a three-way meet earlier in the week and edging New Castle by a stroke Wednesday, another team win Thursday gives Bennett plenty of reason to smile.
“We’ve gotten better each match, and some of that is course management. The kids have gotten better at that,” he said. “We’re getting better at some of the stuff around the greens, which is where you’re going to save the most shots.”
The Raiders will host an invitational Saturday at 1 p.m. after there was a scheduling conflict for an invite at the Elwood Golf Links. Alexandria, Frankton and Elwood will be among the teams joining the Raiders this weekend at Tri-County.